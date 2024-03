Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the 2024 Seattle Supercross, chatting with Ryan Villopoto and more after a great night of racing, but with Cooper Webb's victory over Chase Sexton, and Levi Kitchen dominating the 250s in front of his home fans. All brought to you by RaceTech.com and Gold Valves. Get them for your next ride on a rough, rutted track like this one.