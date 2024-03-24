After over a month off for the 250SX East Region Championship to kick off, the 250SX West Region resumed on Saturday night. We entered the sixth round of the 250SX West Region division with a three-horse title fight between Levi Kitchen, Jordon Smith, and RJ Hampshire as only five points separated the trio leaving Arizona. But now leaving Washington, costly mistakes from Smith have the #31 on the outside looking in.

In his home race, Washington’s own Kitchen holeshot and ran away with both the heat race win and, more importantly, the 250SX points-paying main event win. From the start of the night show, “The Chef” was clicking on all cylinders. He got out front off the main event start and it became a battle for second place behind the #47 Kawasaki KX250.

While running in second in the later stages of the main event, Smith got cross rutted in the rhythm section next to the whoops, came up short, and slammed down hard on the handlebars before going over the front of hisYZ250F and getting tossed into some Tuff Blox in between the two sections of the track. He looked to be shaken up—a member of the Alpinestars medical ran over to check on him—but he eventually got up, got back on his bike and picked up speed again. It was a costly mistake as he was in about 12th. Then the following lap he ran into more trouble—in the same section.

Getting lapped by Kitchen, Smith got cross rutted to the opposite (left) side of that very same section. Seconds later he rejoined the track right in the challenging part that bit him twice, without looking back. Directly in front of Talon Hawkins. Hawkins had nowhere to go so the two made contact. Hawkins stayed up, but Smith’s YZ250F was dropped to the ground one final time.

Watch Smith’s crash, and following miscues, starting around the 1:13 mark in the 250SX highlights below.