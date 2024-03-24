Saturday Night Live: Seattle

Don’t give up quite yet on the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title fight. In Seattle, Jett Lawrence logged an increasingly-rare mistake while battling the established champions of the series, which snapped his three-race win streak. This let Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton settle the fight for the win themselves. And what a fight that was, as a brutally rough, rugged, rutted track led Webb and Sexton to make several errors of their own. They went back and forth and took it down to the final lap, with 58,342 fans watching Webb hold Sexton off to log his third win of the year, and by the closest margin of the year, at just a half second at the line.

“This is probably – we keep saying it every weekend – but by far the gnarliest track I've ridden,” said Webb, of Monster Energy Yamaha Star racing. “And it was really tough; we were all trying to push the pace, but you had to watch out for all the changing lines, the ruts, the lappers… I got arm pump pretty bad there at the end and it was just [a matter of] surviving, but I was able to hold on. Chase rode great, obviously made a few mistakes, then I’d make mistakes, and we’d go back and forth so, man, I'm stoked. I just want to give it up to the good Lord, want to give it up to the team; man, we've been dealt some adversity and we're fighting through it, and it just feels amazing to win. It's crazy, you know, you see Jett do it over and over and you just, you want to get that feeling again… I'm pumped.”