2024 has been a great season, and at its conclusion, the Seattle round will go down as one of the championship’s best. A tough track and stiff competition served up one of the greatest and most unpredictable races yet. To get gain insight on the pandemonium that went down in Lumen Field, we fired off questions to former pro and NBC pit reporter, Jason Thomas.

Rain fell in Seattle during the days leading up to the event, and in the morning for about thirty minutes after the tarps came off, then stopped for the rest of the day. How much of an effect did the moisture actually have on dirt in Seattle?

It had a dramatic effect, but we also got very lucky. With rain forecasted all week, to not get any significant amount of rain on Saturday was very fortunate. The dirt was soft, and the rains of Thursday and Friday certainly left their mark, but to have a rutty race versus the slog it could have been had to be viewed as a win. We’ve had a difficult season weather-wise and the tracks have been showing it. With five outdoor venues over the next six rounds, it may not be over yet, either.

When it gets rutted up like it did in Seattle, you never know when you’re going to catch a peg. Is that a deterrent to taking the same lines every lap, or is it better to take lines that’ve been working for you all night?

I think it can be both. The biggest key is staying aware of changing conditions. Some races, such as Glendale, riders can lock in on one line all the way around the track and never alter it. The dirt doesn’t shift, and it becomes more about executing the same lap over and over. Races like Seattle require adaptation and an open mind. A line that is great on lap two may be a liability by lap fifteen. Knowing when and where to adjust to a changing track is where the magic lies. Some of that can be done on the parade lap. Having a plan A, B, and C is a common strategy. If plan A goes away or feels like it has lost its effectiveness, knowing the alternative ahead of time and immediately employing it is a big coup.