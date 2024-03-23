Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Buckle up, race fans, we’re in for what promises to be a wild evening of racing. In the 450SX Class, championship leader Jett Lawrence has won the last three races, and boasts a dangerous 21-point lead over Cooper Webb in second. If Webb and the rest of the boys are going to mount a charge, it’s crucial they get something going to tonight. And with the weather already becoming a factor this morning (more on that in a minute), the potential is there for a bike shakeup in points.