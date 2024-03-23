Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Buckle up, race fans, we’re in for what promises to be a wild evening of racing. In the 450SX Class, championship leader Jett Lawrence has won the last three races, and boasts a dangerous 21-point lead over Cooper Webb in second. If Webb and the rest of the boys are going to mount a charge, it’s crucial they get something going to tonight. And with the weather already becoming a factor this morning (more on that in a minute), the potential is there for a bike shakeup in points.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|210
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|189
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|185
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|175
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|174
In the 250SX ranks the west region returns to action after being on break since Glendale. The points, just like out east, are very tight. Levi Kitchen leads Jordon Smith by four points, with RJ Hampshire holding third just a single point back of Smith. That leaves little room for error, especially on what promises to be an extremely challenging and treacherous racetrack.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|106
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|101
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|87
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|74
Another storyline to keep an eye on is the return of Michael Mosiman. His addition to the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team was recently announced, and he was slated to race tonight in Seattle. We’ve since learned he recently sustained an ankle injury, and it’s questionable whether or not he’ll race tonight. If he does, he won’t be at 100 percent.
As mentioned above, the weather is going to play a roll here. It rained here last night, but the track was at least covered then. But, this morning, right after the tarps came off the rain came down and hasn’t stopped since. It’s not a deluge, by any means, but it’s steady, adding to puddles of standing water already present on the track. The dirt here is soft even when it’s dry, so you can expect this track to get absolutely nasty when the bikes hit it. Get ready, we’re in for another tough one!
- Supercross
SeattleLive Now
Track Update
Track walk just concluded, and good news, the rain has let up, at least for now. The track actually isn’t too bad at this point! The lower parts, like the start straight and the transitions between jumps, are definitely wet. The start stretch, which is about 300 feet long, is utter soup! But the jumps and whoops themselves, despite getting rained on for about thirty minutes, are surprisingly good. If we’re lucky enough to avoid any further rain, we should actually have a decent, albeit rutty, racetrack. That’s good news, because the track layout, with its long rhythms, looks like a fun one to watch the action on. There’s also a very steep wall jump immediately following the whoops, and it’ll be interesting to see how that affects passing. And speaking of passing, there’s a short straight stretch following the finish line jump that leads into a big bowl turn, which could lend itself to some very aggressive moves. Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a look at who’s handling the slop in stride.