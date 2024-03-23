Justin Barcia isn’t universally loved. His aggressive, rubbin’s racin’ riding style is one that can be controversial at times, and occasionally sparks resentment in fans and his fellow competitors alike. He doesn’t care. In fact, if there’s only one thing Barcia does care about, it’s improving his results, no matter what stage of the season he’s in, or where he happens to be in the points. With Barcia, it’s 100 percent effort, 100 percent of the time.
This season is no different, as Barcia came into the season less prepared than normal due to injuries sustained at the SMX Finale. He’s also struggled to find comfort on his bike this year, specifically in the suspension department, but in true Barcia fashion, despite being a non-factor in the championship at this point, he and his team have continued to grind. In Birmingham, where Barcia rode on stock-based suspension, things started to pay off. His ninth place finish isn’t anything surprising for him, but it was an improvement for the season, and best of all, he was starting to feel comfort and confidence in his machine, something that’d alluded him thus far in 2024. In fact, he’s on that same package for this weekend in Seattle, despite additional equipment that became available to him earlier this week.
“I’ve been on the same package for a few weeks now, this is my third race weekend with it. I’m on that same stock WP stuff I went to for Birmingham. I tested this week, the stuff some of the other guys had before me was available to all of us this week and after testing it I chose to stick to the package I’m already on,” Barcia said on Friday afternoon. “When you get comfortable on something finally, especially when you haven’t been comfortable before, you don’t want to have to relearn a new package and spend days testing and trying to figure it out. I’m quite confident on the package I’m on now, and I plan on staying on it for the rest of the season. That’s the goal.”
- Supercross
SeattleLive Now
For a racer like Barcia, who’s had a history of sometimes trying to find a comfortable setup, familiar and confidence-inspiring equipment is good as gold.
“From where I was at, to now, it’s a huge gain the last two race weekends. Maybe it’s not the absolute best stuff ever, but I know what it’s going to do. I’m comfortable on it and I’m learning more and more on it each weekend. So, coming into this weekend, I’m really confident. I don’t have to worry about the bike, and I can focus on putting together the pieces. Starts, consistent laps, all that good stuff.”
That added comfort has allowed Barcia to focus less on bike setup, and much more on the nuts and bolts of unlocking solid speed, and results, on race day.
“Usually I’m strong at the end of the races, but I haven’t really been able to show that. But at Birmingham and last week, I was able to ride hard and be strong all the way through to the end of the races,” Barcia explains. “This rollercoaster, we rode it, and now we’re back to being comfortable and progressing. I don’t have to worry about the suspension or the bike or anything now. I can focus on hitting my marks and doing what I’m supposed to be doing. Thursday I was able to just ride on my normal setup, put my laps in, and work on some starts. I feel really good. I won here[Seattle] in 2013, I was on the podium last year, and I’ve got some really good vibes at this place. I enjoy it, it’s fun. I’m feeling great and I’m excited. Who knows what the track is going to be like, it’ll probably be a little wet, but rain or shine, we all have to race the same stuff. I can ride all conditions well, and luckily for me I’m a good mud rider too. I have a package now where, rain or shine, I know I’m going to be comfortable.”