Justin Barcia isn’t universally loved. His aggressive, rubbin’s racin’ riding style is one that can be controversial at times, and occasionally sparks resentment in fans and his fellow competitors alike. He doesn’t care. In fact, if there’s only one thing Barcia does care about, it’s improving his results, no matter what stage of the season he’s in, or where he happens to be in the points. With Barcia, it’s 100 percent effort, 100 percent of the time.

This season is no different, as Barcia came into the season less prepared than normal due to injuries sustained at the SMX Finale. He’s also struggled to find comfort on his bike this year, specifically in the suspension department, but in true Barcia fashion, despite being a non-factor in the championship at this point, he and his team have continued to grind. In Birmingham, where Barcia rode on stock-based suspension, things started to pay off. His ninth place finish isn’t anything surprising for him, but it was an improvement for the season, and best of all, he was starting to feel comfort and confidence in his machine, something that’d alluded him thus far in 2024. In fact, he’s on that same package for this weekend in Seattle, despite additional equipment that became available to him earlier this week.