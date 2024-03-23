The Elements

Any time you go to Seattle the weather is always in question, even if the forecast is calling for crystal clear skies. Well, rain is in the forecast for Saturday, and the days prior, so it seems pretty likely we’re in for another wet one in the Pacific Northwest. Friday’s press day riding was canceled in order to help keep the track covered. If rain does indeed end up playing a big factor, we could be in for a big shakeup in the points, too. -Aaron Hansel

Runaway

We knew Jett Lawrence had the potential to string together some wins and start running away with this thing, and right now, on the heels of three consecutive wins, it sure looks like that’s what he’s starting to do. He’s also got a 21-point lead on Cooper Webb in second as we head into round 11 of 17, which puts him in the enviable position, or at least very close to it, of being able to manage the championship as the season gets closer to conclusion. Can the rookie make it four in a row in Seattle? -Hansel

Regaining Form

Chase Sexton, who won round two, went relatively quiet after injuring his hand later in the season. But judging from some recent performances (he’s gone 3-4-3 at the last three races), it seems as though he’s starting to come back around. And let’s remember, his only win of the season came at the muddiest race of 2024, so even if we get a mudder in Seattle it might not be to the detriment of Sexton. We’ll see if the defending champ can wield the speed we all know he’s capable of this weekend. -Hansel