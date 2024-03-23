Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Spain
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
10 Things to Watch: Seattle

10 Things To Watch Seattle

March 23, 2024 7:00am

The Elements

Any time you go to Seattle the weather is always in question, even if the forecast is calling for crystal clear skies. Well, rain is in the forecast for Saturday, and the days prior, so it seems pretty likely we’re in for another wet one in the Pacific Northwest. Friday’s press day riding was canceled in order to help keep the track covered. If rain does indeed end up playing a big factor, we could be in for a big shakeup in the points, too. -Aaron Hansel

Runaway

We knew Jett Lawrence had the potential to string together some wins and start running away with this thing, and right now, on the heels of three consecutive wins, it sure looks like that’s what he’s starting to do. He’s also got a 21-point lead on Cooper Webb in second as we head into round 11 of 17, which puts him in the enviable position, or at least very close to it, of being able to manage the championship as the season gets closer to conclusion. Can the rookie make it four in a row in Seattle? -Hansel

Regaining Form

Chase Sexton, who won round two, went relatively quiet after injuring his hand later in the season. But judging from some recent performances (he’s gone 3-4-3 at the last three races), it seems as though he’s starting to come back around. And let’s remember, his only win of the season came at the muddiest race of 2024, so even if we get a mudder in Seattle it might not be to the detriment of Sexton. We’ll see if the defending champ can wield the speed we all know he’s capable of this weekend. -Hansel

Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton Align Media
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Catching Up

In case you don’t remember, the 250SX West Region, like the East Region, has been pretty tight this year. When we left off after Glendale it was Levi Kitchen who held the points lead, but not by much. He’s four points up of Jordon Smith, and the always dangerous RJ Hampshire is just five points back of Kitchen. That’s close enough that any of those three could leave Seattle with the red plate! -Hansel

Grandpa Lano

Earlier this year Billy Laninovich made history by, at age 40, becoming the oldest rider to qualify for a supercross main event when he made the show in the 250SX class at Anaheim 2. He finished last and didn’t score any points, but at the next race in Glendale, he earned three points, setting another record as the oldest rider to score points in supercross. Well, he’s since turned 41, and will be competing in Seattle. Can the old man set another record this weekend? -Hansel

Going for the W

Jo Shimoda hasn’t had the season he was hoping for. He’s over 30 points out of the lead (fifth in the standings), is winless so far, and has just a single podium to his credit in 2024. At this point, his shot at the championship is realistically long gone. From here on out, it’s all about finishing strong, and getting wins would be best thing Shimoda can do to wash away the unpleasant taste he’s likely got in his mouth right now. Plus, note stacking as many points for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings. Will Seattle be Shimoda’s turning point? -Hansel

Wild Ride

Hampshire might not have the reputation for always having consistent results, but his all-out, going-for-it riding style consistently provides some of the most thrilling entertainment every time he lines up. And this year he seems to have, at least somewhat, figured out the big crashes that have hurt him in the past. He’s also the only rider with two 250SX West Region wins to his credit this season. It’s impossible to predict how he’ll fare in Seattle, but more than likely, it’s going to be fun watching him leave it all out there on the track. -Hansel

Returning

Michael Mosiman will be lining up for the first time in 2024 this weekend in Seattle, on a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bike [Editor’s note: He’ll be #76 in case you could not remember his national number for this year!]. We haven’t seen Mosiman race since Hangtown last summer. How will he fair on Saturday? -Sarah Whitmore

  • The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team's 250 rider helmets for the Seattle SX.
    The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team's 250 rider helmets for the Seattle SX. Align Media
  • Michael Mosiman's race bike for this weekend.
    Michael Mosiman's race bike for this weekend. Align Media

Improvement

Justin Barcia has stated that he has not felt as comfortable on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas machine as he has in years past. But the last couple of races he has made strides and even finished sixth in the final race at the Indy Triple Crown. Will he be able to break into the top five soon, in this stacked class? -Whitmore

Who Will It Be

Ken Roczen has looked fast the last couple of weeks. Before that all eyes were on Eli Tomac to be the one to put a stop to Lawrence running away with the second half of the season. So, can Kenny get another win this weekend to keep the series exciting for the fans? -Whitmore

