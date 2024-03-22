Racerhead #12

Finally, have some positive thoughts and prayers for Alistair Dickert, the 19-year-old amateur race who was struck by lightning at the Spring-A-Ding race in Texas. He is still in the hospital, and his family has posted that it's been an up and down week for him. We will update with any news, hopefully for the better.

Online betting is a very big thing in mainstream sports. For instance, right now there are 29 million online brackets for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (Who else had Kentucky winning it all?) It’s been only a matter of time before the online bookies found their way into supercross/motocross, and that time pretty much started on Wednesday morning when an offshore casino called BetOnline posted odds for this weekend’s Seattle SX. They also started advertising with our friends at the PulpMX Fantasy League. Sure, fantasy leagues have been around for years, but this new entity allows for what’s called prop betting, which means they will post odds on a particular rider’s chances of winning or making the podium, and then you can log in and bet on your favorite rider and/or unfavorites who just happen to be really good.

Whether you like to bet or not, or whether your state allows it or not, gambling has become a huge part of the sports landscape in this country. And while we’re not sure who exactly is setting the odds—Eric Johnson used to help out the MGM Grand Casino when they took bets on the old U.S. Open of Supercross—they seemed to know that this weekend is Levi Kitchen’s home race and it may very well rain, so Aaron Plessinger is +400 to win!

Jett vs. Jeremy (DC)

We are still a very, very long way away from anyone ever coming close to Jeremy McGrath's seemingly unobtainable 72 premier class AMA Supercross wins and seven Monster Energy AMA Supercross titles. As a matter of fact, the closest anyone has gotten to either is Eli Tomac's 51 wins (where he's been stuck since last April) and Ricky Carmichael's five SX titles (he retired in 2007). Lately people have been talking about Jett Lawrence's meteoric rise and the idea of the 20-year-old reaching Jeremy-like heights seems like a real possibility, plus he made the mistake of implying that 72 was the goal in the preseason TV stand-ups, which got some folks fired up. Hence, the strange booing that's come his way so far. Despite riding a 450 to perfection last summer in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as well as winning the SuperMotocross World Championship that followed, Jett Lawrence is still only 10 races into his 450SX career. So how does his first 10 races of his rookie year in the 450SX class compare to Jeremy's first 10 races in what used to be the 250 class?

(Yes, we know that Jeremy did a handful of races in 1992 on the 250 while still racing—and winning—the 125 West Region but for the sake of an even comparison we're talking about his first 10 SX races of 1993, which started in Orlando on January 9 and reached ten races on April 3 at Charlotte.)

Lawrence has won five of his first ten AMA Supercross rounds (and that's counting his three race wins in last weekend's Indy Triple Crown as a single round). He's also had some off-nights, including a ninth place in the mud at San Francisco and a sixth place at Anaheim 2. After 10 races he tallies 210 points, with a 21-point lead former two-time SX champion Cooper Webb.

Back in 1993 Jeremy McGrath won six of the first ten AMA Supercross rounds (and that's not counting the 125 National he won at Gatorback Cycle Park in the middle of those races, back when the two series overlapped). Jeremy also finished fifth once, fourth twice, and then finished second at Daytona, his first-ever "outdoor" race on a 250. After 10 races he tallied 224 points and enjoyed a 24-point lead over Kawasaki's Mike Kiedrowski.

So, advantage McGrath, from the start, but not by much. Oh, and in Jeremy's 11th race in 1993, he finished second at what was the first night of the Pontiac doubleheader to Kiedrowski, then won the next four in a row. And here's some more food-for-thought: McGrath would go on to win 10 total rounds in '93, a new single-series record at the time. His only truly bad night would be a ninth at the series finale in Las Vegas. The series then measured 16 rounds, one less than it does in 2024. And in the races that followed those first ten McGrath went 2-1-1-1-1-9. Jeremy would ultimately tally 358 points and bettered Kiedrowski in the end by 57 points, which means he more than doubled his points lead in those last six races.

Let's check back and compare both Jeremy in 1993 and Jett in 2024 when we get past Salt Lake City in May.