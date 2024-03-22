Results Archive
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Max Vohland to Miss Remainder of Supercross with Hip Injury

March 22, 2024 8:40am | by:
Max Vohland to Miss Remainder of Supercross with Hip Injury

Max Vohland has taken to Instagram to explain some details on his injury from January. Vohland finished fifth at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, then 19th at the second round due to a mechanical issue, then suffered a hard practice during the week leading into the San Diego Supercross. In the crash, Vohland dislocated his hip, which required surgery. In his post on Thursday night, he stated complications from the surgery have impacted his recovery and he will now miss the remainder of the supercross campaign.

Vohland’s full post is below.

“With SX moving back to the West Coast, I wanted to give everybody an update. In late January, I experienced a crash leading to a hip dislocation, which required surgical intervention to get it back in place. Complications from surgery have significantly hindered my recovery process. As a result, I am unable to participate in the remaining SX rounds. I am fully committed to my rehab and aim to return as soon as possible. I would like to thank all the fans and sponsors for their unwavering support during this time. Racing has its highs and lows which is a part of the journey. I eagerly look forward to get back on the bike and race as soon as I’m able.”

After racing with Red Bull KTM in his first three years of racing professional (2021, 2022, and 2023), he signed a deal with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. At the Anaheim 1 SX season opener in his debut on a Kawasaki KX250, he won the second heat race of the night and was battling for a podium position in the late stages of the main event. Unfortunately, Vohland’s supercross season has come to an end early. Without a specific date, he said he wants to return to racing as soon as possible. Note, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off May 25 with the Fox Raceway National.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now