Max Vohland has taken to Instagram to explain some details on his injury from January. Vohland finished fifth at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, then 19th at the second round due to a mechanical issue, then suffered a hard practice during the week leading into the San Diego Supercross. In the crash, Vohland dislocated his hip, which required surgery. In his post on Thursday night, he stated complications from the surgery have impacted his recovery and he will now miss the remainder of the supercross campaign.

Vohland’s full post is below.