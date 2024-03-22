Rain kept the riding away for this year's Seattle Supercross press day, but we grabbed Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Justin Barcia, Derek Drake, Max Sanford, Dylan Walsh, TJ Albright, Ryder DiFrancesco and more to talk racing and more for your First Look at the weekend in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

