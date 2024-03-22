The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. Collaborates with Sony Pictures’ Upcoming Release Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Team activate to promote the legacy franchise’s newest addition

ELLENTON, Fla. — As the latest installment in the Ghostbusters series, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, gears up for its theatrical release this Friday, March 22, Feld Motor Sports, Inc. and the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Team have joined forces with the upcoming film from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. With a range of in-stadium activations and specially designed Troy Lee Designs race gear, this collaboration has already brought the Ghostbusters excitement to two race markets this season (Anaheim and Indianapolis), with a third and fourth stop scheduled for Seattle and St. Louis.

This unique collaboration debuted at Round 4 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, marking its inception in Sony Pictures' hometown of Los Angeles, CA. The collaboration encompasses various live event components and innovative activations seamlessly integrated into the Peacock broadcast. In January, fans at Angel Stadium were treated to the sight of Justin Barcia driving the iconic Ecto-1 mobile during his opening ceremonies introduction. The Ghostbusters Holeshot, featured across all four markets, includes Frozen Empire-themed LED Holeshot pylons positioned on each side of the Holeshot stripe along the racetrack (the Holeshot is a term used in Supercross to describe or reference the first racer to get through the apex of the first turn). Furthermore, each round identifies a Ghostbusters Holeshot winner, who is presented with a custom Frozen Empire trophy as a token of their achievement.