As if we needed more inclement weather for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, in comes Seattle right on cue. This round is always circled as a potential mudder and this year is no different. With rains beginning on Thursday, the track will be covered in plenty of time. The real question will be what happens when the tarps come off sometime on Saturday mid-morning. We got lucky in Birmingham. Will we catch another break in the PNW? There are five more outdoor venues after we leave Seattle so keep an eye on the skies as we go down the stretch. Mud brings volatility in results and that may be the only thing that can keep this championship tight.
As for the track itself, no word yet if we will see any of the changes we saw implemented for Birmingham. The dirt will be soft and it will break down regardless of Saturday rain. That’s a Seattle staple and riders know to expect it. The start cuts diagonally across Lumen Field’s football floor and into a standard 180 left.
The first rhythm section traverses the length of the visitor sideline. On harder dirt, there would be opportunity to go big here but with Seattle’s soft dirt, watch for riders to simply double most obstacles with the garden variety triple thrown in. How that plays out is up in the air but remember the golden rule that if you can triple from a lower 3’ foot jump, that’s the ticket. Staying low and fast is the game.
After a netted 180 left, there is a long rhythm section of similarly built jumps. Sections like these leave a lot of room for creativity but remember, the soft Seattle dirt (along with rain) will render most of these sections more basic. If riders can put together triples, that’s about as wild as most will get. The tricky part is that riders will be jumping in and out of ruts, creating that footpeg dragging you’ll hear riders mention.
A 180 right leads into the only set of whoops and these will be treacherous. When I type the word treacherous, I realize some might interpret that as tough-to-blitz whoops. That’s not it. These will be deteriorating every lap with ruts all the way through them. Riders will need to rely on their balance to stay within the rut and maintain speed. Riders might be able to blitz in the heat races but after that, prepare for the hop-skip-jump scenario.
A 180 left leads to a chute across the start straight and into another 180 right (happy to see so many 180’s this week). The finish line jump is on the exit of the right hander and then riders will double back across the start and into a fast left hand 180.
Another crossing of the start straight leads riders past the mechanics’ area and into a sweeping left hander. A step-on step-off sets riders up for the only standard supercross triple on this Seattle layout.
A sandy left hand 90 leads to a wall jump and watch for riders to get absolutely sand blasted by roost here. Word to the wise: don’t follow anyone up and over that wall jump unless you’re hankering for a sand-wich.
The next short chute leads back into the first corner and onto lap two.
Who’s Hot
That’s a hat trick for Jett Lawrence, not to mention sweeping all three rounds of the Triple Crown along the way.
Ken Roczen’s runner up finish was impressive but clearly overshadowed by the #18. He was great, though.
Cameron McAdoo grabbed his first win of the season and the red plate to boot. He is difficult to root against.
Coty Schock is doing the impossible, putting in top five finishes less than a week after collarbone surgery.
Who’s Not
Eli Tomac is just unable to find that magic needed to win this title. We see flashes of brilliance at times, but the consistency of that level is lacking.
Adam Cianciarulo is a fan favorite and class act but it’s been a tough go in 2024. The photo sequence of his Indy crash is an all-timer.
Haiden Deegan rode really well last weekend but the points are going the wrong way on him. He needs to win and win a lot down the stretch.
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan announces that he has switched from David Goggins over to the Dalai Lama for his motivational influence.
Monster Energy announces a worldwide search for anyone willing to step in front of Jett Lawrence during the first lap of Seattle’s main event.
Coty Schock climbs Mt. Everest on his weekend off.
