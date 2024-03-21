The following press release is from Pro Motocross:

E-Commerce Giant MotoSport.com Reaches a Decade of Multifaceted Support of Pro Motocross Championship

“Official Online Retailer” to Serve as Title Sponsor of Washougal National, Holeshot Award, and Race Day Live

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the return of integral partner and e-commerce giant MotoSport.com, which will continue its role as the “Official Online Retailer” of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The online powersports store will reach a milestone in its partnership this summer with a decade of multifaceted support of the series, which will be highlighted by its title sponsorship of the longest-running professional motorsports event in the Pacific Northwest, the MotoSport.com Washougal National Presented by Peterson CAT on July 20, which will serve as Round 8 of the Pro Motocross Championship and Round 25 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series. The event will once again receive presenting sponsorship from Peterson CAT.

“I have been a loyal advocate and supporter of MotoSport for decades. I don’t know of many companies that carry such a significant investment into every level of the sport, from grassroots racers to elite pros, which serves as a representation of the passion we all have for motocross here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Ryan Huffman, Owner of Washougal MX Park and Organizer of the Washougal National. “Our National carries a rich legacy that now spans well over 40 years and there isn’t a better partner to have as our title sponsor than MotoSport, who are as synonymous with PNW moto as we are.”

The brand’s title support of the sought after MotoSport.com Holeshot will remain the cornerstone of its long-standing partnership and dates back to the 2014 season. The gate drop is one of the most compelling and important moments of each moto and there’s nothing in motorsports quite like the feeling of watching 40 riders converge into the first turn to see who emerges with the lead and the huge advantage that comes with it to start a race.