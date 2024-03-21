MotoSport.com Reaches a Decade of Multifaceted Support of Pro Motocross
The following press release is from Pro Motocross:
E-Commerce Giant MotoSport.com Reaches a Decade of Multifaceted Support of Pro Motocross Championship
“Official Online Retailer” to Serve as Title Sponsor of Washougal National, Holeshot Award, and Race Day Live
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the return of integral partner and e-commerce giant MotoSport.com, which will continue its role as the “Official Online Retailer” of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The online powersports store will reach a milestone in its partnership this summer with a decade of multifaceted support of the series, which will be highlighted by its title sponsorship of the longest-running professional motorsports event in the Pacific Northwest, the MotoSport.com Washougal National Presented by Peterson CAT on July 20, which will serve as Round 8 of the Pro Motocross Championship and Round 25 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series. The event will once again receive presenting sponsorship from Peterson CAT.
“I have been a loyal advocate and supporter of MotoSport for decades. I don’t know of many companies that carry such a significant investment into every level of the sport, from grassroots racers to elite pros, which serves as a representation of the passion we all have for motocross here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Ryan Huffman, Owner of Washougal MX Park and Organizer of the Washougal National. “Our National carries a rich legacy that now spans well over 40 years and there isn’t a better partner to have as our title sponsor than MotoSport, who are as synonymous with PNW moto as we are.”
The brand’s title support of the sought after MotoSport.com Holeshot will remain the cornerstone of its long-standing partnership and dates back to the 2014 season. The gate drop is one of the most compelling and important moments of each moto and there’s nothing in motorsports quite like the feeling of watching 40 riders converge into the first turn to see who emerges with the lead and the huge advantage that comes with it to start a race.
Rounding out MotoSport’s dynamic sponsorship is its return as title sponsor of Race Day Live Presented by MotoSport.com, the official pre-race show of the Pro Motocross Championship. The popular one-hour livestream kicks off Peacock’s coverage of each National with a showcase of the final timed qualifying sessions in addition to exclusive interviews, analysis, and news from morning preparations for the pair of 450 Class and 250 Class motos that will ultimately decide the outcome of each respective championship.
“At our core, MotoSport is a company driven by the passion of motocross enthusiasts who live and breathe the sport, from former pros to weekend warriors. That passion not only motivates us to provide consumers with the best products possible, it also allows us to engage with every facet of the motocross community that we ourselves are members of,” said John St. Juliana, Vice President and General Manager of MotoSport.com. “The Pro Motocross Championship has served as an ideal platform to showcase our brand and stay connected to our audience. We’re fortunate to have one of the most dynamic partnerships in the sport and feel a tremendous sense of pride in sponsoring the Washougal National, which is the Super Bowl for any motocrosser in the Pacific Northwest and epitomizes our own fandom for the sport.”
MotoSport.com has been a leader within the online marketplace in the powersports industry for nearly 25 years by offering the widest selection of parts, gear, tires and accessories for dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides. The company’s ongoing prominence in Pro Motocross and its involvement at local level tracks and rider sponsorships is a testament to its commitment to both growing and preserving one of America’s most treasured pastimes. MotoSport has an undeniable impact on the sport and its continued presence both on and off the track demonstrates its dedication to helping amateurs and pros of all ages to get out and ride.
“For 10 years now MotoSport.com has remained steadfast in their commitment to the Pro Motocross Championship, its riders and race teams, and of course our fans,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The support the company has given to the sport has helped it grow considerably over the last decade, thanks to its deep-rooted contributions to motocross racing at all levels. We are proud to continue our partnership with everyone at MotoSport.com for the 2024 season and for years to come.”
The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.
Tickers are now available for all 11 rounds and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.
