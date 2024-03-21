GNCC Report: Girroir Continues Hot Start, Toth Makes History and More

The first three rounds of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season have produced some of the most exciting moments the series has seen in several years. This feeling seems to continue year after year and at many times leave one wondering if it’s possible to top the historical moments that had just happened.

After the first seven rounds of the 2023 season produced seven different winners, and the season finale gave us an eighth different winner on the year, it seemed as if 2024 would never top this kind of history.

Well, 2024 has already done exactly that. Here are a few things of note from rounds two and three, and what to keep an eye on for this weekend’s fourth round.

TWO RACES WITH MUDDY CONDITIONS…

Rounds two and three were held in Florida and Georgia on back-to-back weekends, serving as the only time the GNCC series will hold back-to-back events this year. Florida’s Wild Boar GNCC features a few low-lying areas that tend to get a bit on the muddy side when rains find their way onto the property. While there was no rain for a while leading into the race weekend, the weeks prior have been a bit wet in the Palatka, Florida, area and kept these low-lying areas a bit on the wet side.

Not long after the PM bike race got underway, heavy rains rolled into the area and made these spots even more muddy and challenging. While the overwhelming majority of the racecourse is on “the hill” as the locals call it, these low-lying areas are the only ways into and out of the finish line area, so racers have no option but to weather these muddy sections. Once the Florida round was in the books, the Georgia event saw over an inch of rain fall Friday night, making Saturday’s ATV race wet and sloppy. Once the rains stopped, the water eventually soaked in and made Sunday’s motorcycle race chock full of thick, sloppy red clay and slick conditions.

After the 2023 season produced several nasty mud races, many were hoping that the 2024 season would give everyone a bit of a break. The season opening Big Buck GNCC was as close to perfect as you could ask for, but these back-to-back rounds produced more of the same muddy conditions that we saw in 2023. By this point, even some of the hardcore mud riders are looking for a little bit of a break!