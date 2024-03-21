Exhaust Podcast: Coty Shock's Remarkable Journey

Jason Weigandt calls up Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha's Coty Schock to of course ask about his miraculous collarbone recovery in one week, but also to get his back story. Coty was absolutely, positively not on the motocross radar when he was younger, but he's gone from barely making the fast 40 night show qualification in supercross to on the verge of a podium. A lot has happened a long the way. Here's Coty's story.

