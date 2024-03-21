Phoenix Racing Honda’s Dylan Ferrandis will miss another round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as the team announced that he is out for this weekend’s Seattle Supercross. The French rider will miss his second consecutive event due to an illness.

“Not the post we want to make, @dylanferrandis will miss Seattle as well! He had bloodwork done and is dealing with an infection in his lung, he is making progress and we will see you guys in St. Louis when he is 100%!! #phoenixracing #phoenixhonda”

Ferrandis took to his own Instagram page to provide a little more detailed information.