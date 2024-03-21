Results Archive
Dylan Ferrandis Dealing with Lung Infection, Out for Seattle SX

March 21, 2024
Dylan Ferrandis Dealing with Lung Infection, Out for Seattle SX

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Dylan Ferrandis will miss another round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as the team announced that he is out for this weekend’s Seattle Supercross. The French rider will miss his second consecutive event due to an illness.

“Not the post we want to make, @dylanferrandis will miss Seattle as well! He had bloodwork done and is dealing with an infection in his lung, he is making progress and we will see you guys in St. Louis when he is 100%!! #phoenixracing #phoenixhonda

Ferrandis took to his own Instagram page to provide a little more detailed information.

“Unfortunately I will not race again this weekend, I got sick after round 6 and with training and racing every weeks it turned to lung infection.

It was not possible to ride the last 2 weeks but I feel better now, still not 100% but getting there slowly.

I hope I can come back to normal training routine for next week and be back at races quick.”

After ten rounds, Ferrandis sits tenth in 450SX standings with 107 points. He recorded finishes of 10-7-5-6-6-9-7-6-22-8-22 in the first nine rounds.

Through those first nine rounds, Ferrandis seemed to be more comfortable on his Honda CRF450R than he was on his Yamaha YZ450F, but the results show he had his third worst season through the first nine rounds. After nine rounds in 2022, Ferrandis sat eighth in the standings and had 137 points—both career highs—followed by his ninth and 121 points in his rookie season in 2021, and then this year (ninth with 107 points) then 2023 when he was 16th with only 56 points after missing a few rounds by now with injury.

Dylan Ferrandis 450SX Points After Round 9

Year (Brand)Points After Round 9Championship Position After Round 9
2024 (Honda)107 points9th
2023 (Yamaha)56 points16th
2022 (Yamaha)137 points8th
2021 (Yamaha)121 points9th

Bold = career bests in 450SX

