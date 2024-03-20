Triple Crown Fever! We were back for round ten this weekend in Indianapolis, which is one of the better races of the season. Lots of fans came out to check out the race, and of course Indy has a great history of racing. Add in a Triple Crown and we got everything we need for a spicy night of racing.

The dirt in Indy is always soft and breaks down, there’s no getting away from that. Having a Triple Crown there was always going to be pretty gnarly. The track crew has less time (but more sessions) to work on the track and they have to pick and choose what they want to work on. With the top guys out there, things got gnarly. Lots of mistakes by pretty much all the riders and many of them told me during the day or afterward they just wanted to survive the night. If that meant going 2-2-2 in a section in which they would normally go 3-3 in, so be it.

I do have to say this track layout was rather uninspired. It didn’t feature very many 180-degree turns, and so with that, passing opportunities are tough. The series has been plagued this year by being a “startcross” thing and Indy didn’t help that out. When you have a bunch of 90-degree turns, it’s really hard to get by someone. Thankfully the ruts helped create some opportunities out there.

Speaking of startcross, every single winner this year has started fourth or higher at the holeshot line. Jason Anderson won the second race of the Triple Crown at A2 from fourth, Jett Lawrence won Daytona from fourth, and every other winner has been inside the top three. Not exactly authoring thrilling racing, right? I chalk this more up to the racers being so damn close when it comes to speed, training, machines, etc., than anything else. Still, that’s not good for the series, but how do you fix it?