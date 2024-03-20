Rounds two and three of WMX happened over the last two weekends in Texas, where the women raced at both the Freestone Spring Championship and Spring a Ding Ding at Oakhill. Lachlan “Lala” Turner dominated in Texas winning all four motos. She missed the first round of the series at the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) because she was returning from a back injury. Because she missed the first round, she is 27 points back (by our unofficial calculations) behind series leader Sophia Phelps. Will she be able to mount a charge and make up those 27 points by the end of the series, to become a WMX champion like her hero Ashley Fiolek? We caught up with Lala to hear about her time in Texas, plans for the rest of the year, and more.

Racer X: You just got done with rounds two and three of WMX, where you swept all four motos, tell me about it?

Lachlan Turner: Yeah, I was pretty surprised by myself too, I just came back from being off the bike for three months. I broke my back.

How did you break your back?

I was on a practice day, and I whipped, and my front end gave out and the bike landed straight flat on my back.

That’s really gnarly. How long were you actually back on the bike for before the Texas rounds?

Like two weeks.

So, is that why you didn’t race the first round in Daytona?

Yeah, I wasn’t released from the doctor to go out yet.

You weren’t released to race Daytona but a week later you were racing and winning in Texas?

Yeah.

Tell me a little bit about those motos, obviously you were surprised to come away with those wins, how was the competition?

Obviously, Kyleigh [Stallings] was pretty up there with me. I am usually not aggressive with girls, and she was aggressive to me, and I was like “All right, game on.” We had a battle, it was fun. I got a little sketchy sometimes. Moto two I fell on the start, did not think I was going to come back. I was way back there, and I just pushed.