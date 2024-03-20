Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP Set for First Outing in Europe with Round in Spain This Weekend

March 20, 2024 1:10pm | by:
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP FIRST OUTING IN EUROPE WITH THE MXGP OF SPAIN THIS WEEKEND

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – As the flight cases have made their way back from the MXGP season opener in Argentina, the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship launches into Europe for the first time, to intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos for the MXGP of Spain!

The hard-pack circuit in Arroyomolinos, close to the Spanish capital of Madrid, was first introduced to the MXGP calendar in the pandemic year of 2020, and instantly the local fans got their wish with an overall win for their hero Jorge Prado, only his second in the MXGP class at the time!

Fast forward four years and that home hero, now racing for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, is now the reigning MXGP World Champion, and carries the fabled #1 plate with a red background to his native country as the series leader, following his victory at the YPF Infinia MXGP of Argentina.

This circuit has seen two overall wins for Jeffrey Herlings on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, and last year was a historic one as he broke the all-time record for Grand Prix wins with his 102nd career victory.  “The Bullet” goes into this round only 7th in the World Championship and looking to make up some of the 22-point deficit to Prado, who has four other World Champions immediately behind him in the table!

This time around we will also see the opening rounds of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and the EMX250 Championship, with last year’s WMX Silver Medallist Daniela Guillen providing the Spanish fans with another home hero to cheer for on the RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team, as she looks to go one better than her 2022 overall finish of 2nd overall after a loudly-hailed second race win! She has a tough task ahead of her though as reigning World Champion and F&H Racing Team debutant Courtney Duncan has won all three WMX GPs at the venue!

2024 MXGP Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 54
2Romain Febvre France 51
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 51
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 46
5Maxime Renaux France 39
Full Standings
  • MXGP Start Spain
    MXGP Start Spain MXGP
  • Jorge Prado
    Jorge Prado MXGP
  • Jeffrey Herlings, 2023
    Jeffrey Herlings, 2023 MXGP

2023 MXGP of Spain - Overall MXGP Results

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MXGP

May 6, 2023
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos, Spain Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 1 - 1 KTM
2 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy 3 - 3 GasGas
3 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 5 - 2 Honda
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 2 - 5 GasGas
5 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 4 - 6 Yamaha
Full Results

Argentina saw total domination for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing as Lucas Coenen won the RAM Qualifying Race on Saturday, then his teammate Kay De Wolf completed stunning charges in each of Sunday’s races to finish as the overall Grand Prix winner and the new MX2 World Championship leader. 

MX2 saw the younger stars of the sport absolutely lay it on the line in a sequence of thrilling races, and the Spanish round should be no different as the hard-pack specialists look to take advantage before the season heads to the sands of Sardegna for round three. Neither of the men in white shone here in 2023, so the chasing pack is full of hope!

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder would have been frustrated to not win the overall in Patagonia, as the German won the first race of a Grand Prix for the last five rounds in 2023, and did so again in South America! As with the last four rounds of last year, however, he could not convert that into a GP win, and lies just six points shy of De Wolf in the Championship.  He should be full of confidence heading to intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos though, as he won both of Sunday’s races with authority last year.  With the feel-good buzz sure to surround his team due to Prado’s presence, Simon will once more look for perfection on the Iberian Peninsula!

Third in the table with a steady 40-point haul in Argentina was Thibault Benistant for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, and the Frenchman just missed the podium here last year so he will be looking to get up there! He was denied in 2023 by eventual World Champion Andrea Adamo, who lies 5th in the standings for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The revelation of Argentina was doubtlessly the pace of Mikkel Haarup for the brand new Monster Energy Triumph Racing team, as a fine 2nd in race two on Sunday put the new British machine onto the podium in its very first Grand Prix! Both the Dane and his 10th-placed teammate Camden McLellan have been training in Spain throughout the winter, so they will feel at home this weekend!

The Spanish brand that is Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing will look for more from its rookie sensation Marc-Antoine Rossi, who nearly won his first full Grand Prix race before a small crash, and a poor second moto left him 6th in the Championship.  He too, likes the Spanish terrain!  Local riders to look out for this weekend include the WZ Racing Team’s Oriol Oliver, and Fantic Factory Racing MX2 pilot David Braceras.

The series will also welcome back one of its stars from 2023, as Liam Everts hopes to have recovered enough from his injured thumb to join the fray for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

2024 MX2 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 56
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 50
4Thibault Benistant France 40
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark 38
5Andrea Adamo Italy 37
Full Standings
  • MX2 Start Patagonia-Argentina 
    MX2 Start Patagonia-Argentina  MXGP
  • Kay de Wolf
    Kay de Wolf MXGP
  • Mikkel Haarup
    Mikkel Haarup MXGP

2023 MXGP of Spain - Overall MXGP Results

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MX2

May 6, 2023
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos, Spain Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 1 - 1 GasGas
2 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 2 - 2 Yamaha
3 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 5 - 3 KTM
4 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands 4 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 3 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results

 

