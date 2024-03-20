Round 10 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Seattle, Washington. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out

Bloss is out for the immediate future due to a broken collarbone sustained in Indianapolis.

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is focusing on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross after having surgery to address a lingering elbow injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Illness | Out

Ferrandis missed Indianapolis due to illness. His team told us he was starting to feel better, but he’ll miss Seattle. He’s expected back for St. Louis.

Justin Hill – Banged Up | Out

On Instagram Hill said he was dealing with a “couple broken ribs and some irregularities on a couple vertebrae that need more observation.” He’s out for Seattle.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out with an ankle injury, which he sustained at the season opener.

John Short – Banged Up | Out

Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He’s okay, but is pretty beat up and will miss Seattle.