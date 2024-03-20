Round 10 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Seattle, Washington. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450SX
Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out
Bloss is out for the immediate future due to a broken collarbone sustained in Indianapolis.
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig is focusing on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross after having surgery to address a lingering elbow injury.
Dylan Ferrandis – Illness | Out
Ferrandis missed Indianapolis due to illness. His team told us he was starting to feel better, but he’ll miss Seattle. He’s expected back for St. Louis.
Justin Hill – Banged Up | Out
On Instagram Hill said he was dealing with a “couple broken ribs and some irregularities on a couple vertebrae that need more observation.” He’s out for Seattle.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out with an ankle injury, which he sustained at the season opener.
John Short – Banged Up | Out
Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He’s okay, but is pretty beat up and will miss Seattle.
Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out
Wilson is hoping to make the last few races of the season after fracturing his scapula in three places in Daytona.
250SX West Region
Nate Thrasher – Concussion, Bruising | In
Thrasher crashed big in Glendale and was transported to a local hospital. He sustained a concussion and bone bruising. He will return for Seattle.
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | In
Turner is scheduled to return to racing in Seattle after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland is still recovering after sustaining a dislocated hip while practicing early this season. He’s out for Seattle.
Dylan Walsh – Intestine | In
Walsh will return to action in Seattle after sustaining a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1.
250SX East Region
The 250SX east region will return to action on April 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Guillem Farres – Femur
Farres is out for the season with a broken femur.
Evan Ferry – Shoulder
Ferry is recovering after separating his shoulder on press day in Arlington.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula
Forkner broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs after crashing big in Arlington.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm
Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. To help him out, donate at Road2Recovery.
Derek Leatherman – Leg
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm
Lopes is week-to-week as he deals with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery.
Luca Marsalisi – Banged Up
Marsalisi had a big crash in Indianapolis. On Instagram he described it as “nothing major,” but that he’d be “feeling it for a bit.”
Cullin Park – Wrist
Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder
Reynolds is recovering from surgery to fix an injured shoulder. He’s out until further notice.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist
Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He’s aiming to return to action in Foxborough.