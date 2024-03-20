For you, being 450 full time now, I know it's super gnarly out there, but how is it grinding week in and week out?

Yeah, it's super gnarly. I mean, this is only my second main event. So obviously the guys that are doing every main event every weekend, it's probably super gnarly for those guys because the last two laps of that, of the third main, my calves were cramped. My legs were straight, and arms were, yeah, it, it wasn't good. So, it's super gnarly. It's takes a toll on your body for sure. And then sometimes I see the 250 results and I wish I was out there on the 250. But just using this year as a learning experience and racing some bad ass dudes and hopefully get back on 250 next year and crush it.

And then we're nearly three quarters of the way through. So, when does outdoor prep start?

I'm not sure if I'm racing outdoors yet. Actually, I need to start, start making that happen or thinking about it. But honestly, I dislocated my shoulder at San Diego. So, I rode like a week or two outdoors only and just raced Supercross on the weekends. I had fun. It was just nice switching it up, honestly. We do the boot camp preseason, you know, it's two months of just straight supercross grind and it's gnarly.

Freddie Noren | 20-21-18 | 21st Overall

Racer X: My first question for you, the tracks are very gnarly every weekend, but this weekend coming into Indy, we know it's soft. We know it's rutty. Is it that big of a difference? And is it that much gnarlier?

Freddie Noren: Yeah, I mean, to be transparent, I struggled big time today. I haven't seen these types of ruts in a while. Obviously, Birmingham had ruts and like, the pockets were pretty bad at Birmingham, but it was just a lot of ruts today and very grabby, like different dirt and grabby. And obviously it's pretty much very same every year in Indy, it gets very rutty, and gnarly. If it was worse today than previous years, I don't necessarily know. Maybe, or maybe we're just getting used to this, I don't know. But, yeah, I mean, it was pretty gnarly for sure and like, for me, even just trying to go down the rhythm straight. It's like, I'm just trying to go straight. That's all, you know, it's pretty gnarly and then you got the top dogs freaking going so fast. It's pretty impressive. But yeah, it was, it was gnarly.