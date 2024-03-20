We grabbed Seth Hammaker, Chase Sexton & Justin Cooper and asked them three random questions about racing. Would they rather take a month off of training or have a month of cheat meals if it had no effect on their body or riding? What about bringing back some last-lap freestyle to celebrate a win? Would they rather deal with deep ruts or slick hard pack?

Film/interview: Tom Journet

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.