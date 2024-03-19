This all led to some deep bench racing between multi-time champions Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto on their Title24 Podcast this week. What led to Sexton’s KTM decision, and how is it going?

“He had a chance to ride, I assume, multiple bikes,” said Villopoto.

“Dude, that’s what I’m saying!” Carmichael said. “I heard he loved the Star Yamaha, I heard that from a pretty reliable source. I actually busted him! I saw him in Tallahassee. I spotted him, he was pulling out of Whole Foods, he was with a sponsor of his. I saw the sponsor he was with and I’m like, 'Who is in the car? Oh crap. That was Chase.' Anyhow, you just have to assume he rode the KTM [also]. At that point, maybe I’m different, maybe you’re difference, but I struggle with him saying the bike isn’t what he expected. You don’t get many cracks at being the supercross champion, so you want to eliminate as many throw away years as possible, or a rebuilding year. It’s too short in our industry. So, I look back and I’m like, ‘Well, what were you expecting? Did you base your decision on something different other than the bike you rode? When you tested, you knew it was better than your Honda, and I’m going to that manufacturer because this bike is better, and it gives me the feel that I need and I’m looking for?’ That’s what I would have based it on. It sounds to me like he didn’t make that decision because of that, or maybe if he rode the Red Bull KTM, maybe at the time he didn’t think it was better but at that time he thought “Well, it might get better.” I don’t think you can base your decision [on that]. I don’t think you go that route.”

Keep in mind that the KTM race bike has been going through a pretty fast evolution in the last few months, and this year’s race bike is far different from what Cooper Webb was racing on last year, for example. From a different frame to different forks and shock, things are changing in a hurry. Sometimes, riders are actually trying to hit a moving target.

“He rode multiple bikes,” said Villopoto. “He obviously made that decision based on the bike being pretty damned good, and then maybe his surroundings of the team, having Roger [De Coster], having Ian [Harrison] that have won multiple championships with multiple riders. I know this bike is capable of winning races and winning championships, we’ve seen it before. Coop won championships on it, AP [Aaron Plessinger] won a race on it. I think they’re making good strides. I think it comes down to Chase needing to be quicker and put himself in better situations, because I know the bike is capable.”

“Dude I’m flabbergasted,” said Carmichael. “I go back to when he rode the chassis. You came from aluminum, you rode the KTM, you rode the Star bike. So, I would love to know, what was the difference. Why was it good when you tested the KTM last year?”