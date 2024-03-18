From there, Lawrence would have to learn and adjust. While some battles come down to heart and grit, who is willing to hang it out the most, this one was more strategic.

“I was trying to find some lines that I can flow to at least maybe try and pull him in or something,” said Lawrence. “And then, once we got halfway, I got into a good rhythm and would just try to get close. It wasn't too much of a planning, ‘I can pass him here.’ It was, ‘If I can get close enough, I’ll try to pass him wherever the opportunity came up.’”

The whoops played a huge factor as they changed throughout the night. Roczen discovered some good lines as he moved around.

“Yeah, I've been telling myself to just try and adjust, not get stuck in the same rut and I wasn't really happy with what I was doing before,” said the Progressive Ecstar Suzuki rider. “Because we had that last half whoop right there, there was only one rut developing, but then I went to the left side and it was fairly smooth right there and I skipped that one [half whoop] and could like make a new line, cut over the inside rut. So that’s what I was going for. In last main actually, in the parade lap I saw that the very right of the whoops was actually the freshest, so, made it through there a couple of times. Really good.”

Later, Lawrence would counter with his own jump line. While following Roczen, he learned how to jump into the whoops from the big single before the whoops.

“I caught onto it when Kenny did it in the first one,” said the Honda HRC rider. “Then once Kenny did it, I felt like I just got comfortable and got into a rhythm of doing that. I kept with it throughout the whole night, really. I just felt more comfortable coming in and had a better run to the whoops. I even tried, in the second one [race], I was on the right side of the whoops. And I was jumping even further and it worked out still pretty good. Got few oopsies a couple of times but I just ended up finding the flow jumping in after I saw Kenny do it in the first one.”