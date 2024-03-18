On Saturday night, Cameron McAdoo navigated the tricky Indianapolis SX track, the three-race need-to-be-consistent Triple Crown format, and the rest of his fast competitors to claim the 250SX overall win. It was the Iowa native’s third career Monster Energy AMA Supercross win but his first in over two years. While he has been waiting for this day to stand on the top step of the podium after a long road back, nothing really changes.

“Honestly, the next 24 hours probably looks very similar to the last three Sundays after the races: I’m going to fly home, do a little bike ride on my bike path, and hang with my dog,” McAdoo said on his Sunday after the win. “And I’m really going to enjoy it, this is really special to me.”

McAdoo will enjoy this moment, but he will remain grounded, not letting the highs get too high. He learned that when the lows got too low. Now he lives in the middle, although he understands the significance of the accomplishment.

“As far as celebrating it, it’s a win,” he said. “They don’t get any easier ever, it seems. And they’re just as special and maybe even more, like how competitive the field is right now. Like I alluded to earlier, Tom [Vialle] is a two-time world champion [in MX2], Haiden [Deegan] is the SMX Champion right now, reigning, in his rookie season. So, I have huge competition, I need to stay locked in, stay focused forward. We have a few weeks off here that we are going to continue to work to improve. We didn’t win all three mains, you know. These guys have been riding really good. I’m really going to enjoy it. It’s special but, yeah, we gotta lock in and move forward.”