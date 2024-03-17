Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Video Highlights & Results

March 17, 2024 6:00am | by:
Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the tenth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round five of the 250SX East Region Championship and also round ten round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).

Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) claimed his first supercross win since 2022 as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium, respectively.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the overall win with 1-1-1 race finishes over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM), respectively.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Indianapolis Supercross.

Indianapolis Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #10: Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 10 - Indianapolis

Weege Show: Domination Station Plus More McAdoo Life Tips

Overall Results

Supercross

Indianapolis (Indy) - 250SX East

March 16, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 1 - 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 4 - 3 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 1 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 12 - 4 - 2 GasGas MC 250F
5 Coty Schock
Coty Schock 		Dover, DE United States 5 - 8 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Indianapolis (Indy) - 450SX

March 16, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 5 - 6 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 8 - 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 98
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 96
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 87
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 82
5Coty Schock
Dover, DE United States 79
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 210
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 189
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 185
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 175
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 174
Full Standings
