Video highlights from the tenth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round five of the 250SX East Region Championship and also round ten round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).

Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) claimed his first supercross win since 2022 as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium, respectively.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the overall win with 1-1-1 race finishes over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM), respectively.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Indianapolis Supercross.

Indianapolis Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights