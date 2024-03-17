Typically known for being extremely soft and breaking down to form rough and rutted courses, how would the dirt hold up in the Triple Crown format? Actually, surprisingly well for the most part. The schedule for the Triple Crown format allows the Dirt Wurx crew to do more frequent track maintenance, although the time the heavy machines are on the track is shorter during those adjustments. The 450SX podium praised the track crew for their efforts all day long.

“Honestly, like all day, even in practice, it was kind of…they fixed the same things on the track,” Sexton said on the adjustments. “So, I was pretty aware of what the track was gonna be like. I actually talked to the Dirt Wurx guy after the race. They did a really good job. I felt like coming to Indy, I would have never guessed to put a Triple Crown in this race because of how gnarly the tracks are and how rutty it gets. But they did and it was really soft this year. So, I feel like they did a really good job and kept it as safe as they possibly could. It wasn't an easy track, but it was raceable. I was a little bit worried in practice that I was gonna be like trail riding out there, just because of how rutted it was. But it was actually a pretty good racetrack, and they did a good job of keeping it raceable.”

Fourth overall on the night was Jason Anderson after 5-6-5 finishes. The Kawasaki rider was up near the front off the starts tonight but seemed to be out paced by his competitors, getting passed and dropped in all three races.

Webb rounded out the top five overall. The winner of the first Triple Crown overall in 2024 had tough luck in the first race when he accidentally landed on lapper rider Cade Clason in the long rhythm section, which resulted in eighth. In the second and third races, he was fifth and fourth, respectively, and just behind the front group. That run in with Clason in the opening race ended up being costly. After the race Clason told our Tom Journet it was all his fault and he felt bad he impacted Webb's race. Plus a worse gate picks for the second race. The riders say if a Triple Crown event goes well, it can go really well, but if things can go wrong, they can spiral downwards quickly. Webb stopped the bleeding, but he did lose eight points to Lawrence in the championship. There are still seven rounds left, and you know the #2 will not go down without a fight.

Eli Tomac’s seventh overall on paper does not look great, and neither do his 4-7-10 moto finishes. Especially after he won the third and final Triple Crown race in the Anaheim 2 SX event. Tomac did not help his cause on the night with poor starts. The series heads to Seattle, Washington, next weekend for the 11th round. ET3 has won in Seattle three times in the premier class, could that Lumen Field be the location of his first win of 2024?