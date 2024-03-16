Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to Lucas Oil Stadium for the tenth round of Monster Energy AAM Supercross! Today’s race will bring us the second Triple Crown event of 2024—but the first for the 250SX East Region field—as we start the second half swing of the season. The Indianapolis dirt is known for breaking down and providing rough, rutted up courses. Expect the same today, especially with tonight’s main program being a Triple Crown race.

You know most of the storylines entering the weekend, but here is a quick refresher. In the 450SX Championship, Jett Lawrence enters the day with a 13-point lead over Cooper Webb after the #18 took his second consecutive win last weekend in Alabama (his fourth main event win of the season). In 2023, Ken Roczen earned his only win on the season at Lucas Oil Stadium as he held off a charging Justin Barcia on the last two laps of the main event. And in the first Triple Crown of the year—the Anaheim 2 Supercross—we saw three different riders take the three race wins (Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac), with a fourth different rider taking the overall win (Cooper Webb). Will that parity continue, or will Jett Lawrence continue his hot streak?

In the 250SX East Region, Max Anstie entered last weekend’s race with the points lead, but a mechanic failure left him pushing his bike off the track early into the race, scoring 21st officially. Enter Tom Vialle, who backed up his Daytona SX win with a second consecutive win in Alabama. The #16 enters today with the points lead and red plates on his KTM 250 SX-F but he has a slim, one-point margin over one Cameron McAdoo. McAdoo, known previously for his extremely high highs and low lows, has been consistent this year, even though his 15th at the opener following the first turn pileup does not show this. The Kawasaki rider’s 2-2-2 in the last three races has him right in the title fight. Expect some more chaos in the unpredictable 250cc division again tonight, especially with today being a Triple Crown format. This three-race program is all-new to some of these supercross rookies, second-, and third-year riders. As we know from the premier class, consistency in this format is huge.

