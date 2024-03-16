Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Indianapolis

Race Day Feed Indianapolis

March 16, 2024 10:00am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to Lucas Oil Stadium for the tenth round of Monster Energy AAM Supercross! Today’s race will bring us the second Triple Crown event of 2024—but the first for the 250SX East Region field—as we start the second half swing of the season. The Indianapolis dirt is known for breaking down and providing rough, rutted up courses. Expect the same today, especially with tonight’s main program being a Triple Crown race.

You know most of the storylines entering the weekend, but here is a quick refresher. In the 450SX Championship, Jett Lawrence enters the day with a 13-point lead over Cooper Webb after the #18 took his second consecutive win last weekend in Alabama (his fourth main event win of the season). In 2023, Ken Roczen earned his only win on the season at Lucas Oil Stadium as he held off a charging Justin Barcia on the last two laps of the main event. And in the first Triple Crown of the year—the Anaheim 2 Supercross—we saw three different riders take the three race wins (Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac), with a fourth different rider taking the overall win (Cooper Webb). Will that parity continue, or will Jett Lawrence continue his hot streak?

In the 250SX East Region, Max Anstie entered last weekend’s race with the points lead, but a mechanic failure left him pushing his bike off the track early into the race, scoring 21st officially. Enter Tom Vialle, who backed up his Daytona SX win with a second consecutive win in Alabama. The #16 enters today with the points lead and red plates on his KTM 250 SX-F but he has a slim, one-point margin over one Cameron McAdoo. McAdoo, known previously for his extremely high highs and low lows, has been consistent this year, even though his 15th at the opener following the first turn pileup does not show this. The Kawasaki rider’s 2-2-2 in the last three races has him right in the title fight. Expect some more chaos in the unpredictable 250cc division again tonight, especially with today being a Triple Crown format. This three-race program is all-new to some of these supercross rookies, second-, and third-year riders. As we know from the premier class, consistency in this format is huge.

Related: Indianapolis SX Injury Report

We will have you full race day coverage here in this post, as well as on our social media platforms. Make sure to stay tuned to the channels below for the latest photos, videos, injury updates, results, and more.

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

And for today’s full broadcast/streaming schedule, check out the start times below for the Race Day Live qualifying show and tonight’s main program. Bikes will be on track soon!

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     Triple Crown + KTM Junior Supercross
    Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 16 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 16 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      March 18 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Read Now
