With the 250SX West Region set to resume in a little over a week, Philthy Phil Nicoletti is hard at work getting ready for the gate to drop in Seattle. Of course, he still took time to answer your questions, and this week the sport's most iconic proliferator of Philth digs into topics like interacting with racers when they're off the clock, getting injured, and the Daytona podium rush.
And, as always, if you've got a question that can only be answered by our saltiest staffer, ship it to Phil@racerxonline.com.
Phil,
A couple of years ago, I was hanging out at Loretta's as a media goon, looking for stories while my son was taking part in the apprentice program being a mechanic's helper. I was walking around talking to anyone and everyone. I saw you, with your leg in a cast, and you looked freaking miserable. I got it, too. It was hot and humid, and you were hurting. All I could give you was some space by not chatting you up. Here's my question. As a rider who has dealt with injuries, you sometimes still have to make the sponsors happy by showing up anyway. Do you and other riders ever wish the fans would back off a bit and give you some space? Especially if a rider is dealing with an injury that keeps them on the sidelines, I would think that fans should know some limits, and let guys have a little room to breathe. I mean, I can see kids coming up, but when a grown-ass man comes up and talks your ear off about your injury... Maybe I'm weird for thinking that is disrespectful as hell.
-Derrek
Derrek,
This is a tough question to answer. To be honest, 90 percent of the time when a rider is hurt or dealing with an issue he just goes on auto repeat. Explaining the same thing over and over and over again to different people. It’s almost as if you go into robot mode. Not that we want to do that, but it just happens. What if you met 50 people in a day and had to spend four minutes with each of them and explain the same story to them? It would get a little old. I don’t care who you are. But with that being said, that’s a part of the job. You work hard to get to that point to enjoy people wanting to come talk to you. It’s just different when you’re hurt, versus when you’re healthy and doing good. It’s a mind set thing. Just like in normal life, when you’re happy, you don’t mind going out and chatting to people and being social. When you're miserable and hate life, the last thing you want to do is talk to people. So it’s a double-edged sword. It does take a lot for a fan of someone to go up and chat and ask for a picture. I know that for a fact because I feel the same way when I see someone I think is badass and ask for a picture. I’m a 35-year-old guy asking to take a photo with someone I admire. I feel like a cornball. So whenever someone asks me, whether it’s a shitty day or a good day, you try and make the person feel welcomed. As much of a prick that I am, I understand that part.
-Phil
Hi Phil,
Hope you’re taking advantage of some time off. I’ve always wondered what happens when a guy gets injured midseason, fiscally. I know you guys have contracts, but do you still get paid, or does it cease since you’re not racing?
-Stan
Stan,
I hate this topic because I think injury clauses in our sport are bullshit. Straight up. If you get hurt, doing your job on race day, or a practice day, you shouldn't be penalized. I’m fortunate enough where I have great companies that don’t enforce my injury clauses. If teams or companies do, then what the hell is the point of a rider sending it on a Tuesday or a Saturday do for them when the risk level is a 10 out of 10 with the potential chance of your contracts being prorated? Because at the end of the day, our bills always stay the same, and then you can add the medical bill side of it as well. Trust me I’ve had companies in the past Doc me for being hurt and it’s the biggest kick in the nuts you can get. You’re doing your job, then get mangled, then get docked pay. So this subject for me is a real doozy. In the contract, they will have it to where if you miss 15 percent races you get docked "X" amount. Then if you miss 40 percent of the races you get docked "X" amount. Then if you miss 60 percent of the races, you get docked "X" amount. Don’t quote me, every contract and deduction is different. That’s just so you get the basic understanding. But companies that dock their athletes due to an injury clause because they ate shit while practicing, training, or racing, or a bike malfunction, that's just notably wrong. I know because I’ve lived it due to bike failures. I know because I lived it crashing in practice. I know because I lived it racing on race day. I’ve been docked pay for all those reasons.
-Phil
Phil,
I know this is a little late, but Daytona was nuts following the end of the 450SX main event. In addition to some fans ripping off Jett Lawrence’s goggles while he was trying to do a burnout, I heard a bunch of drunk fans ended up on the track with active racers still trying to finish the race. I didn’t see that part on TV, was it as bad as it sounds? Have you ever experienced anything like that?
-Stupefied in Massachusetts
Stupefied,
Yeaaaa, that was absolutely bizarre. Not really sure what to say about that nonsense. I’m all for people jumping the fences and storming the track. I am. I think it was badass to see. I think it’s cool to have fans see the track after the race like that. Maybe there is a correct way to do that with proper protocol. But the problem was it being A LIVE RACE TRACK! Like, WTF! With Feld Motor Sports, or AMA, or Daytona, I don’t know who takes the blame for that? I’m sure the fences will be much more firm and taller next year. Same instance with the Monster Girl debacle in Birmingham. Like, who takes the blame for that? Riders get fined and handcuffed for certain things and we own it. Getting fined now for “hand gestures” and “code of conduct” nonsense. But where is the slap on the wrist when it has to go the other way? Daytona for instance, and the Monster Girl, for instance? There are other examples but it just seems as if it’s a one way punishment with stuff. We will replay the Deegan incidents until we are blue in the face. But we won’t replay the monster girl that was blind folded, with earmuffs on, walking across the supercross track and almost cleaned out the current points leader and the runner-up? Some stuff doesn’t make sense to me.
-Phil