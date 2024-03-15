On Saturday, the tenth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indianapolis SX round will be the fifth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Indianapolis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Indianapolis Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fourth round Camp Coker Bullet on March 23 and 24.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be off until the MXGP of Spain on March 23 and 24.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|185
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|172
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|165
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|159
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|153
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|74
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|73
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|69
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|62
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|62
Other Links
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
General
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Indianapolis Supercross
Indianapolis Supercross Race Center
Indianapolis Supercross Injury Report
Indianapolis Supercross provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|37
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|New
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Follow
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lucas Oil Stadium
Address:
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Saturday 12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group C Free Practice 12:10pm 12:10pm 250SX Group B Free Practice 12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group A Free Practice 12:30pm 12:30pm 450SX Group A Free Practice 12:40pm 12:40pm 450SX Group B Free Practice 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Free Practice 12:58pm 12:58pm Track Maintenance 1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:50pm 1:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 2:35pm 2:35pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 1 2:45pm 2:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1 2:55pm 2:55pm Track Maintenance 3:10pm 3:10pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:25pm 3:25pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:40pm 3:40pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:55pm 3:55pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 4:10pm 4:10pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 4:25pm 4:25pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 4:40pm 4:40pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 2 4:50pm 4:50pm Promoter Track Walk #2 5:00pm 5:00pm Track Maintenance 5:10pm 5:10pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 5:22pm 5:22pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 5:29pm 5:29pm Promoter Track Walk #3 5:39pm 5:39pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies 7:01pm 7:01pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:06pm 7:06pm 250SX Race #1 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:18pm 7:18pm 250SX Victory Circle 7:26pm 7:26pm 450SX Sighting Lap 7:31pm 7:31pm 450SX Race #1 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:45pm 7:45pm 450SX Victory Circle 7:52pm 7:52pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes) 8:12pm 8:12pm 250SX Race #2 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:24pm 8:24pm 250SX Victory Circle 8:33pm 8:33pm 450SX Race #2 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:47pm 8:47pm 450SX Victory Circle 9:04pm 9:04pm 250SX Sighting Lap 9:09pm 9:09pm 250SX Race #3 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 9:21pm 9:21pm 250SX Victory Circle 9:23pm 9:23pm 250SX Overall 9:31pm 9:31pm 450SX Sighting Lap 9:36pm 9:36pm 450SX Race #3 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 9:50pm 9:50pm 450SX Victory Circle 9:52pm 9:52pm 450SX Overall