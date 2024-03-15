Results Archive
How to Watch: Indianapolis

How to Watch Indianapolis

March 15, 2024 10:00am
by:

On Saturday, the tenth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indianapolis SX round will be the fifth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Indianapolis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Indianapolis Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fourth round Camp Coker Bullet on March 23 and 24. 

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be off until the MXGP of Spain on March 23 and 24. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     Triple Crown + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, March 16
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 16 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 16 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      March 18 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 185
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 172
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 165
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 159
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 153
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 74
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 73
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 69
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 62
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 62
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Indianapolis Supercross

Indianapolis Supercross Race Center

Indianapolis Supercross Injury Report

Indianapolis Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 16, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Revised: March 11 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
6 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan New Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 16, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Revised: February 22 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lucas Oil Stadium
Address:

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Tickets

Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.

Track Map

The Indianapolis SX track layout.
The Indianapolis SX track layout. Feld Motor Sports

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     Triple Crown + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, March 16
    Lucas Oil Stadium
    Indianapolis, IN United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group C Free Practice
    12:10pm 12:10pm 250SX Group B Free Practice
    12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group A Free Practice
    12:30pm 12:30pm 450SX Group A Free Practice
    12:40pm 12:40pm 450SX Group B Free Practice
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Free Practice
    12:58pm 12:58pm Track Maintenance
    1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    2:35pm 2:35pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 1
    2:45pm 2:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    2:55pm 2:55pm Track Maintenance
    3:10pm 3:10pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:25pm 3:25pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:40pm 3:40pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:55pm 3:55pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    4:10pm 4:10pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    4:25pm 4:25pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    4:40pm 4:40pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 2
    4:50pm 4:50pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    5:00pm 5:00pm Track Maintenance
    5:10pm 5:10pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    5:22pm 5:22pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    5:29pm 5:29pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    5:39pm 5:39pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    7:01pm 7:01pm 250SX Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:06pm 7:06pm 250SX Race #1 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:18pm 7:18pm 250SX Victory Circle Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:26pm 7:26pm 450SX Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:31pm 7:31pm 450SX Race #1 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:45pm 7:45pm 450SX Victory Circle
    7:52pm 7:52pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes)
    8:12pm 8:12pm 250SX Race #2 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:24pm 8:24pm 250SX Victory Circle
    8:33pm 8:33pm 450SX Race #2 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:47pm 8:47pm 450SX Victory Circle
    9:04pm 9:04pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    9:09pm 9:09pm 250SX Race #3 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    9:21pm 9:21pm 250SX Victory Circle
    9:23pm 9:23pm 250SX Overall
    9:31pm 9:31pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    9:36pm 9:36pm 450SX Race #3 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    9:50pm 9:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
    9:52pm 9:52pm 450SX Overall
Indianapolis Supercross Schedule

