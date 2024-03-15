On Saturday, the tenth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indianapolis SX round will be the fifth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Indianapolis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Indianapolis Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fourth round Camp Coker Bullet on March 23 and 24.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be off until the MXGP of Spain on March 23 and 24.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule