Indy! Yeah, this is such an Indycar town that, well, uh, they literally named them Indy Cars. What would have happened if they did the same with dirt bikes? Britbikes? Belgiumbikes? Frenchbikes? Carlsbadbikes? Unadillabikes?

Okay, none of that is catching on. Let’s just review the enjoyable history of AMA Supercross in downtown Indy, which started with the old Hoosier Dome/RCA Dome and later moved to current Lucas Oil Stadium.

10. The First One: Supercross entered the old Hoosier/RCA Dome in 1992, and the race immediately had an impact when Damon Bradshaw crashed out on a rutted triple. The Yamaha man thus handed over a points lead he had built from winning five in a row early in the series. Jeff Stanton took the victory.

By the way, Indy has become synonymous with deep ruts which would seem to favor eastern-based riders. But Jeremy McGrath is so good at supercross that it didn't matter, the Californian crushed it at Indy from 1993-1996. McGrath could ride anything.