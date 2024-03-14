Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2024 Honda CRF450RX Garage Build

March 14, 2024 3:00pm | by: &

Build: Jay Clark/Dirt Bike TV/dirtbiketv1.com

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Riding a Honda off-road can be a handful sometimes, so we enlisted Jay Clark for a 2024 CRF450RX build that was meant for some fun trail riding with his son and the occasional west coast style GP. We wanted to keep this build very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the Honda has plenty of power, so adding a Vortex ECU to massage the engine character was a must. Twisted Development handled that for us as Jamie has a long list of maps to choose from. We also wanted more durability from the Honda clutch, so adding a Torque Drive Rekluse system helped clutch durability and performance. Getting some added comfort in the stiff-feeling Honda chassis was also an important mod, so installing Works Chassis Lab Engine hangers for improved traction and a planted feel was also another key feature. Of course, none of this will work unless the suspension works properly. We’ve heard great things from AHM Factory Services for off-road suspension setups, so Jay got them to build a set that would work with the type of riding we were going to do. 

Parts List

Works Chassis Lab

Engine Hangers

workschassislab.com

 

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping

td-racing.com

 

Pro X Racing Parts

50T Rear Sprocket, 14T Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain

pro-x.com

 

AHM

Suspension Valving and Setup

ahmfactoryservices.com

 

FMF Racing

FMF RCT Header, 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com

 

ICW

Radiator Bracing, Fan Mount

icwradiators.com

 

IMS

2.2 Gallon Black Fuel Tank, Foot Pegs

imsproducts.com

 

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Clutch Cover

rekluse.com

 

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

decalmx.com

 

Works Connection

Factory II Stand, Front and Rears Brake Caps, Clutch Master Cylinder Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Blocks, Rear Master Guard, Rear Caliper Guard

worksconnection.com

 

Dunlop

AT82 Front and Rear Tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover   

motoseat.com

 

Uni Filter

Two Stage Air Filter                                                               

unifilter.com

 

Tusk

Universal Radiator Fan

tuskoffroad.com

 

P3 Carbon

Carbon Skid Plate

p3carbon.com

 

MX Plastics

Plastic Pieces

mxplastics.com

 

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Return Spring and Clevis

fasstco.com

 

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com

 

  • CUD_3562
    CUD_3562 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3568
    CUD_3568 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3569
    CUD_3569 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3570
    CUD_3570 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3572
    CUD_3572 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3574
    CUD_3574 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3576
    CUD_3576 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3578
    CUD_3578 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3579
    CUD_3579 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3580
    CUD_3580 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3582
    CUD_3582 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3583
    CUD_3583 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3584
    CUD_3584 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3585
    CUD_3585 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3587
    CUD_3587 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3589
    CUD_3589 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3591
    CUD_3591 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3595
    CUD_3595 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3596
    CUD_3596 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3597
    CUD_3597 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3600
    CUD_3600 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3602
    CUD_3602 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3616
    CUD_3616 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3617
    CUD_3617 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3618
    CUD_3618 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3633
    CUD_3633 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3646
    CUD_3646 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3653
    CUD_3653 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3654
    CUD_3654 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3665
    CUD_3665 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3669
    CUD_3669 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3674
    CUD_3674 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3675
    CUD_3675 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3679
    CUD_3679 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3684
    CUD_3684 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3687
    CUD_3687 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3696
    CUD_3696 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3697
    CUD_3697 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5572
    CUD_5572 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5575
    CUD_5575 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5577
    CUD_5577 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5607
    CUD_5607 Simon Cudby
  • Garage Build CUD_3565
    Garage Build CUD_3565 Simon Cudby
Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now