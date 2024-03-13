When he finished second in the second moto behind five-time World Motocross Champion Tim Gajser, it was enough for him to win his 39th Grand Prix victory and in doing so, joined Eric Geboers in seventh place in the all-time GP winners list. The two legends sit only behind Jeffrey Herlings (103), Stefan Everts (101), Antonio Cairoli (94), Joel Smets (57), Joel Robert (50) and Tim Gajser (45). Yes, this young Spaniard is already written into Grand Prix folk-law.

With American indoor tracks in his rear-view mirror and more than likely also his future, the 23-year-old from Lugo, Spain, is riding the wave of success that not many motocross riders have ever ridden and a fourth World Motocross Championship in 2024, would secure his place amongst the all-time greats of our sport. And then, just then, he can return to his American dream and those AMA Supercross and Motocross championships, where, he knows he will come up against the sensational Aussie, Jett Lawrence. Lawrence vs Prado might just be the next decades’ headlines.

For now, though, he belongs to us, the GP fans, the GP series, and the GP media, so we need to enjoy him as long as we can. As always, he was kind enough to sit down with MXlarge and do this interview. A man without a care in the world and a big future ahead of him.

MXlarge: First, congratulations, it was a great win, but tell me, coming into Argentina, you had a very different off-season/preseason. We saw Tim [Gajser] was very fast in Italy and Jeffrey had some good pre-season races, so with the different preparation, how did you feel coming into Argentina?

Jorge Prado: I don’t know what to say. I mean, I honestly didn’t have that much time on the motocross bike, so I didn’t do much. A little bit of testing, but enough to make me feel comfortable in Argentina. On my mind, coming into the race, I wanted to win. I don’t know about the rest, but I wanted to win, and I was believing in myself. That was my mindset, even though I didn’t have that much time. My winter has been totally different to my career and to the rest of the riders, but I am still confident in myself and my riding, to race Argentina and to win.

Watching it, you looked so calm and in control and relaxed and it was definitely another Jorge, a level better than last year even. You didn’t have a single crash on the weekend, right?

No, I didn’t have anything. I just felt good, the best I could and smooth like I always do. I was very happy and just focusing on my riding and no stress.

How difficult was that, because you race supercross, on a bike that is totally different from your MXGP bike, also different settings. Did it take you a little while to adapt to the MXGP bike [again], just put your settings on from last year, how did that work?

Settings were totally, totally different. Not only the suspension, but over there [in the U.S. for supercross] I had a different frame, different engine, so, a totally different bike. When I got back, I got back to something I already knew, although once I did get back, I had new suspension for this year, so everything was pretty much new. I was testing with new stuff, so we didn’t go back to the old setting from last year, we started with the new stuff, but already from day one I felt comfortable, and it was just getting the base setting right, so when I got to Argentina or these other early races, I know we have a good base. We were working on that the first weeks, let’s say. We worked very hard, and we tried to figure out what is good with the new stuff we have this year. I feel comfortable with the bike and happy with the progress.