MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this interview with Jorge Prado after the Spaniard claimed the MXGP overall win at the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) opener in Argentina. Remember, Prado spent some of December and all of January in the U.S. prepping for the first few rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He raced the first four rounds, finishing 13-7-11-12 in his four 450SX main events. He has stated he wants to come to the U.S. full-time, as soon as 2025 even, to come to race AMA Supercross and Motocross. Here is what Prado had to say after starting off his #1 title defense with a win, the U.S. rumors, and more.
I don’t think there can be any argument at the moment, Red Bull GasGas factory rider Jorge Prado has placed himself at the very top of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) rider list. Sure, he won his third World Motocross Championship in 2023 and his first MXGP title, but we all know both five-time World Champions Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser were out injured, and Romain Febvre missed a round due to injury. So, the victory by Prado, while well deserved, was tainted somewhat by those riders missing multiple rounds.
Last weekend though, Prado, back from his American dream, racing the best supercross riders in the world and having a very busy “off-season,” fired into life around the tricky and at times dangerous Patagonia Racetrack and didn’t make a mistake.
Sure, he didn’t win the Saturday qualifier, which was the first minor surprise of the weekend, but he came out swinging in the opening moto on Sunday, captured a moto victory, his 26th race win in his MXGP career and 103rd in his MX2/MXGP career.
When he finished second in the second moto behind five-time World Motocross Champion Tim Gajser, it was enough for him to win his 39th Grand Prix victory and in doing so, joined Eric Geboers in seventh place in the all-time GP winners list. The two legends sit only behind Jeffrey Herlings (103), Stefan Everts (101), Antonio Cairoli (94), Joel Smets (57), Joel Robert (50) and Tim Gajser (45). Yes, this young Spaniard is already written into Grand Prix folk-law.
With American indoor tracks in his rear-view mirror and more than likely also his future, the 23-year-old from Lugo, Spain, is riding the wave of success that not many motocross riders have ever ridden and a fourth World Motocross Championship in 2024, would secure his place amongst the all-time greats of our sport. And then, just then, he can return to his American dream and those AMA Supercross and Motocross championships, where, he knows he will come up against the sensational Aussie, Jett Lawrence. Lawrence vs Prado might just be the next decades’ headlines.
For now, though, he belongs to us, the GP fans, the GP series, and the GP media, so we need to enjoy him as long as we can. As always, he was kind enough to sit down with MXlarge and do this interview. A man without a care in the world and a big future ahead of him.
MXlarge: First, congratulations, it was a great win, but tell me, coming into Argentina, you had a very different off-season/preseason. We saw Tim [Gajser] was very fast in Italy and Jeffrey had some good pre-season races, so with the different preparation, how did you feel coming into Argentina?
Jorge Prado: I don’t know what to say. I mean, I honestly didn’t have that much time on the motocross bike, so I didn’t do much. A little bit of testing, but enough to make me feel comfortable in Argentina. On my mind, coming into the race, I wanted to win. I don’t know about the rest, but I wanted to win, and I was believing in myself. That was my mindset, even though I didn’t have that much time. My winter has been totally different to my career and to the rest of the riders, but I am still confident in myself and my riding, to race Argentina and to win.
Watching it, you looked so calm and in control and relaxed and it was definitely another Jorge, a level better than last year even. You didn’t have a single crash on the weekend, right?
No, I didn’t have anything. I just felt good, the best I could and smooth like I always do. I was very happy and just focusing on my riding and no stress.
How difficult was that, because you race supercross, on a bike that is totally different from your MXGP bike, also different settings. Did it take you a little while to adapt to the MXGP bike [again], just put your settings on from last year, how did that work?
Settings were totally, totally different. Not only the suspension, but over there [in the U.S. for supercross] I had a different frame, different engine, so, a totally different bike. When I got back, I got back to something I already knew, although once I did get back, I had new suspension for this year, so everything was pretty much new. I was testing with new stuff, so we didn’t go back to the old setting from last year, we started with the new stuff, but already from day one I felt comfortable, and it was just getting the base setting right, so when I got to Argentina or these other early races, I know we have a good base. We were working on that the first weeks, let’s say. We worked very hard, and we tried to figure out what is good with the new stuff we have this year. I feel comfortable with the bike and happy with the progress.
To me, when I heard, you were going to race in America, at A1 and no experience, I was like, that is suicide, but you really didn’t take any risk and stayed safe. I know you were good last year in MXGP and being very careful and not taking too many risks, but is that what you are proud of, that you didn’t do anything crazy and crash or get hurt?
Well, my goal in the U.S. was to see if I liked it or not and see if there was something interesting for me there and to get out of there fit and safe, was also a goal. I didn’t want to make any stupid mistakes or ride over my limits. I don’t think I rode 100 percent, even the level I had, I didn’t put it to 100 percent, because I just wanted to be safe and be careful at all times. So, I was just riding and getting the experience of supercross and just pretty much learning about everything and that was the goal. It was a totally different World and even though I didn’t put it to 100 percent, I still won a heat and was around top ten. I mean, I was very good yes. To be honest, I thought it would be something similar to motocross, but it is so different, and I don’t think people can understand how different it is. A totally different sport, with the bike set-up the body work, the technique, like yes, I did very well with the time I had.
It is a series with a lot of intensity, maybe not the endurance of motocross, but the big lights, a lot of media coverage, it seems a lot more serious between the riders. It seems like you did it, nobody has heard if you are going back. The rumors say you are, maybe with Kawasaki, all sorts of different things. When do you make a decision or when do you make that decision, at what point in the season?
No, right now, my focus is on MXGP, and I wanted to get that experience, but right now, I want to focus on MXGP and defending my title. That is what I want, keep my mind on MXGP. I have no decisions, just focusing in winning my title.
However, when would you make your decision? End of the year?
Once I even know if I want to, or I see myself doing it, or if I get a good opportunity, then I would make a decision.
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 2
|GasGas
|2
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tim Gajser
|5 - 1
|Honda
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|3 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|4 - 6
|Yamaha
Tell me, I look at your bike, with that big #1 and I think it’s the best-looking bike in the paddock. It looks so cool and who decides on the number, because I think all of us as kids, anyone who raced motocross or any sport where a number is involved, love the big #1 and the design of your number is really nice. Did you decide that, or you have a design person who does it?
So, definitely it was something I always wanted to do since I was a little kid. I always wanted to run the #1 and last year as you know I rode the #1 in the last couple of rounds last year, but when I came back from America, I said I wanted to do the full season with #1. I think it is cool, I think it’s cool the people who come to the races know who the best guy is or the champion. It is good the brand, it is good for myself, because every time I look at my bike, I remember the hard work I had to go through to become champion. Like you said, I think it’s the coolest bike in the paddock. The design of the number, I said I wanted something big, a big #1, like the big #1 on my back. I wanted everyone to see it.
You took a big gamble, or risk riding A1 with no supercross experience and you said you concentrate on MXGP this year and getting the title again, but there are a couple of free weekends before and after the Indonesian rounds, and I think something like High Point and maybe Millville are free, any chance you would make a quick trip and ride an AMA National?
No, I definitely didn’t think about it, because like I said, I want to focus on the MXGP championship and if I go [to the U.S.] for a national, it is a bit messed up. I know from doing the supercross and travelling back from Europe and then back to America, the jetlag I really felt that, and it hit hard, and you need to take days off training, and I don’t want that in the middle of the season. There is also no need to go there for that, it isn’t like I have a reason to go.
I can imagine that your confidence is sky high now. You looked fantastic, but Tim [Gajser] also looked really good and strong, and you were able to beat him. How is your confidence at the moment, better than ever?
Yes, I mean, I am the defending champion, I came back, I won, I get out of there with the red plate, so I am in a really good spot. Two times fastest lap again in Argentina, both motos, so yep, right now there isn’t any rider I should be afraid of, and I don’t say that to be cool, those are just facts. If I am the best, I am the best and I can say it right. Last year I was the best and that is why I got the title and hopefully I can be a better version of myself and hopefully we can win another title. I am not afraid of anyone, but full respect to everyone, but I am very confident.
As far as America, I know you don’t like to talk about other riders, but we watched Jett Lawrence the last two months, and he looks sensational. In fact, I know you are older than Jett and we have seen your great technique for long time now, but because we have all been watching so much supercross, a lot because you were there, but also because the series is so close. Watching you in Argentina, reminded me of watching Jett in supercross the last eight weeks, so technically clean and not looking fast, but being fast. Is that something you look forward to, because you and Jett will be the ones we are talking about for the next five, six, seven years. What can you say about him, and does it excite you to race him with more experience in America?
Yes, I mean it is always cool to have people like him, they are young and coming with a good progression. Now leading the championship and I have been in the same spot, moving up even earlier to the MXGP class and winning GPs and now a championship. Yes, I raced him in Nations, and it would be cool to race him more. Racing him in supercross was a totally different advantage, because I never rode supercross in my life, but to race motocross and also supercross once I get the experience and ability to ride more like myself and more loose, then it would be nice to race him and right now he is the rider to beat. It would be cool to beat him, and I will be there to beat him.
Last question. It is exciting to move to Spain for the next round and also go to Lugo, your home race in a couple of months. Before I travel to races, for sure new races I always go on YouTube and check out the best places to eat or get a beer and look at the accommodation and stuff and Lugo looks amazing. You must be proud to host that event in the place you grew up?
Yes, it is my home city, and I grew up in that city and grew up riding a track right near the Grand Prix track and its special for me. The road entering the GP will be the same road where I rode as a kid. Spain is fantastic everywhere, but if you talk about my city, Lugo, the saying is, if you come to our city, you will have the best food from anywhere, because Lugo is known for the food, so I look forward to people enjoying that. It is a beautiful city and I think the people will be impressed about it .