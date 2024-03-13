450 Words: Where Should Electric Race?

You know this question is being batted around with rule makers around the world. Should electric be allowed to race side-by-side with gas? For years, the electric bike manufacturers (going back to now-defunct Alta) have been asking to race against gas bikes, as the best way to prove a product is superior is to beat it on the track.

Rule makers, though, have reason to worry. Did they really get the rules correct on four-strokes against two-strokes? You probably have your own opinions on that. Electric would be even harder to figure out than four-strokes. How do you guarantee rules that are fair for both? How do you stop innovation from creating unintended consequences? Remember, four strokes were/are heavier, faster and more expensive than two strokes. But once four-strokes won out on the track, thanks to the rules, the market shifted immediately.

Electric has many advantages. There are downsides as well. But the biggest trouble spot is that the advantages and downsides are hard to truly know.

Stark Future, maker of the Varg electric motocross bike, would like to find out the old fashioned way. In a race. It appears that recently InFront Moto Racing (producers of the MXGP Series) suggested electric bikes race in a separate class from the gasoline entries. Stark Future wants all the bikes to race head-to-head.

This has happened a few times, from Josh Hill going fast on an Alta at Red Bull Straight Rhythm to the Stark Varg winning this year's British Arenacross Championship. But those are rare moments, because in most racing, electric can't compete against gas.

What are your thoughts on this? It's certainly quite the conundrum.

Stark Future isn't happy with the recent idea from InFront/MXGP that electric should have its own class. Here is the brand's response.

The following press release is from Stark Future:

Stark Future Challenges MXGP Proposal for Segregated Electric Support Class

Barcelona — Following numerous questions, comments, and opinions, Stark Future would like to offer its take on the recent Press Conference held at VILLA LA ANGOSTURA (Argentina) on 8th March 2024, during the first MXGP event of the season.

Stark Future, a prominent innovator in motocross, firmly opposes MXGP/ Infront's proposal to introduce a separate Electric Support Class alongside MXGP events. While recognizing the goal of driving technological advancements, Stark Future believes that segregation is not the solution. Instead, seeing integration as an opportunity for all sides to thrive. By embracing new technologies at the highest level of racing, Stark Future envisions making racing more captivating for fans while fostering the strongest technological improvements across the board.

With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of motocross performance and innovation, Stark Future firmly believes in true competition and integration, where the fastest machines go head-to-head, driving innovation and pushing the sport to new heights. The vision of Stark Future is to build the fastest motocross bike in the world and demonstrate that Electric is not a compromise but a formidable contender.

Stark Future understands the creation of a separate class for electric bikes, as proposed by MXGP, compromises the essence of competition and risks stifling progress. Instead of fostering innovation, this approach fragments the championship and dilutes the level of competition. Stark Future advocates for the integration of electric bikes into the existing MXGP grid framework, which would promote innovation and benefit the broader motocross community while offering better viewing figures for MXGP programs.

Stark Future recognizes the importance of innovation in the future of motocross. Integrating electric bikes into MXGP would revitalize innovation within the sport and address challenges such as noise pollution, maintenance costs, and accessibility.

In conclusion, Stark Future urges MXGP/ Infront to reconsider the proposal for a separate Electric Support Class and explore avenues to seamlessly integrate Electric bikes into MXGP and MX2 grids. Stark Future is ready to embrace this challenge, and invites industry stakeholders to join in promoting innovation and ensuring that motocross continues to thrive for generations to come.