Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Official: Michael Mosiman Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

March 13, 2024 12:05pm | by: &
Official: Michael Mosiman Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Rumors of Michael Mosiman joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have been out there since January, early in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Today, the news is now official, the #76 has joined the team for the remainder of the 250SX West Region Championship (beginning with next weekend's Seattle Supercross) and then will compete in the full AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds. Read the full release from Yamaha below. 

Yamaha Press Release - Mosiman Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing adds Michael Mosiman to their powerhouse 250 team

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is happy to announce that Michael Mosiman has signed a multi-year deal that will see him join their talented 250-team lineup. The Californian will race the remaining rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series, starting with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship and then a full season of the Pro Motocross 250MX Championship to campaign for top honors during the three-round SuperMotocross World Finals.

Mosiman has shown strength and the pace to run up front. He took home his first 250SX win at San Diego Supercross in 2022 and finished third in the Western Regional 250 class that season. Unfortunately, injuries sidelined him from a full season last year. Back to full fitness, a reenergized Mosiman is eager to get back on track with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and make his debut aboard the YZ250F at Round 6 of the 250SX West Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on March 23.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re excited to have Michael join the team. We’ve only been working with him for a little bit, but we feel he has the speed and can battle up front. It’s not easy to jump into a season that’s already been rolling, but we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do and are looking forward to Seattle.”

Michael Mosiman – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #76

“I am honored to be a part of such a successful team and to be surrounded by so many driven individuals. In my short time of getting to know the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, I have been impressed with the dedication, commitment, and passion they have for the sport and for winning. I am thrilled to be part of the organization and am looking forward to getting back to racing. Being off the bike and away from racing for a bit has allowed me to truly reset and return stronger both physically and mentally. I think the partnership with Star Yamaha could not have come at a better time in my career.”

