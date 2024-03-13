If we adjust the track for the mud, we can still have great racing if the guys are allowed to, and are able to, do some jumps. This year’s San Francisco SX was about a -6.5 on the entertainment scale, but it didn’t have to be!

Well, someone at Feld Motor Sports listened to me, or more likely, just had the same idea. The Dirt Wurx guys built a track for this weekend that was rather tame. No whoops, just MXGP-style waves. You had 45-foot double and some basic obstacles. It was a tough build for the guys due to the weather all week, and on Friday it just poured. So, we had a rain schedule and when the guys hit the track Saturday, it was…not a mess! Not really a mudder even! (Somewhere, Weege is similing.) It was like Indianapolis or any of those other soft dirt indoor tracks. A light mist fell at night that created some difficulties, but all in all, the “rain” track experiment grade, I think, was incomplete.

Still a tough track for the guys due to the ruts and dirt quality, but obstacle wise, yeah not much to separate the guys out there. Startcross was really going to be startcross on this night!

[Editor's note: Steven, this is the exact reason I don't believe in this mud-track theory. You never know if it's really going to be muddy! I wish I could have bought stock in you writing "not much to separate the guys out there." Oh wait, I did. Here's what I wrote inside your San Francisco Obs:

[Editor’s Note: There’s an alternate universe out there somewhere where Dirt Wurx builds a super tame track, and then it doesn’t rain, and this entire Obs is filled with Matthes complaining about a “too easy” and “basic” track where “not a lot was going on out there.” – Weege]

Jett Lawrence is now the first rider this year to win two SX’s in a row and he opened up a bigger points lead. He was rather flawless after getting the holeshot. He didn’t get the start in the heat and that proved to be the difference for him (I think). He got it done for the main though, and it was lights out. He even threw in a quad in the middle of the main event in the rhythm after the finish for good measure.

I said this on one of my shows this week: Before Daytona, I was at the Lawrence compound talking to Darren Lawrence about Dallas and Jett throwing that lead away. Darren mentioned that it’s all a learning curve. They spoke about backing out of something if the track didn’t allow it, take the half-a-second loss, and stay on the bike. Darren was like ‘He’s learned now,’ which yeah, this past weekend was a lot like Dallas and Jett didn’t make that mistake. Just bobble and lose a few tenths. Don't crash completely in the rhythm and crash.