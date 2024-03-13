The gate will drop on the tenth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday. Check out our Injury Report below to see who will be watching from the sidelines.
450SX
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig has been dealing with pain in his elbow, which he recently learned was his elbow popping out while riding. He’s aiming to be ready for AMA Pro Motocross.
Dylan Ferrandis – Illness | Out
Ferrandis will miss Indianapolis due to an illness, the team announced on Wednesday. He's expected back for Seattle.
Justin Hill – Banged Up | TBD
Hill was landed on in Daytona and missed Birmingham. It’s unknown whether or not he’ll race in Indianapolis
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out with a bad ankle injury, which he sustained at the season opener.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence sustained a shoulder injury in Daytona, which turned out to be a small fracture to his left scapula. Lawrence will not undergo surgery, and is on a week-to-week basis.
Fredrik Noren – Ankle | In
Noren has been dealing with a bad ankle, which he broke in 2020. He reaggravated it in Detroit, then hurt it again in Daytona. He’s been off the bike during the week, too. He’s in for Indianapolis.
Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out
Wilson is out after fracturing his scapula in three places in Daytona. He hopes to be able to come back for the last few races of the season.
250SX East Region
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres broke his femur while practicing and is out for the season.
Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out
Ferry is out with after separating his shoulder on press day in Arlington.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs after crashing big in Arlington. He’s out for the immediate future.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. Check out his Road2Recovery donation page.
Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes is still dealing with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery. He’s week-to-week, but won’t be racing in Indianapolis.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds is recovering from surgery to fix an injured shoulder. He’s out until further notice.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Coty Schock – Collarbone | Out
Shock was racing with a cracked collarbone, sustained in Daytona, and when Haiden Deegan collided with him in Birmingham it broke the bone the rest of the way. There is no timetable on his return to racing.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He’s aiming to return to action in Foxborough.
250SX West Region
The West region will resume on March 23 in Seattle, Washington.
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis
Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.
Max Vohland – Hip
Vohland is recovering after sustaining a dislocated him during the week before San Diego
Dylan Walsh – Intestine
Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.