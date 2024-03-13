Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Former AMA President Ed Youngblood Passes Away at 80

March 13, 2024 1:35pm | by:
The following is a press release from the AMA.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is saddened to hear about the passing of former AMA President Ed Youngblood on March 10, 2024, and offers condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Youngblood was 80 years old.

Born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla., Youngblood bought his first bike — a 165cc Harley-Davidson — at the age of 14. After graduating from college with a master’s degree, he went to work with AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers Chuck and Sharon Clayton as an editor of Cycle News East.

In 1970, Youngblood joined the AMA staff as managing editor of AMA News, which later was replaced by American Motorcyclist. In 1978, he was put in charge of the AMA’s government relations department.

In 1981, Youngblood was appointed AMA executive director. He led the organization until 1999. During his tenure, Youngblood focused on improving member communication, growing the AMA’s government relations efforts, and building stronger ties to the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme. For 25 years Youngblood was a delegate to the FIM, and he eventually became the deputy president, which was the second-highest rank in the organization.

Ed Youngblood
Ed Youngblood

Youngblood also helped establish the AMA Motorycle Hall of Fame. He was instrumental in forming the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation in the early 1980s to raise funds for the Hall of Fame Museum. The American Motorcycle Heritage Museum was opened in 1990 within the AMA’s old headquarters in Westerville, Ohio.

During Youngblood’s tenure the AMA’s headquarters was relocated to Pickerington, Ohio — which remains the AMA’s home today. The American Motorcycle Heritage Museum followed the AMA to Pickerington, assuming a new name: The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum.

Youngblood resigned from the AMA to focus on his interests in history and writing in 1999 and was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame later that year.

The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now