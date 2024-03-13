Former AMA President Ed Youngblood Passes Away at 80
The following is a press release from the AMA.
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is saddened to hear about the passing of former AMA President Ed Youngblood on March 10, 2024, and offers condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Youngblood was 80 years old.
Born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla., Youngblood bought his first bike — a 165cc Harley-Davidson — at the age of 14. After graduating from college with a master’s degree, he went to work with AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers Chuck and Sharon Clayton as an editor of Cycle News East.
In 1970, Youngblood joined the AMA staff as managing editor of AMA News, which later was replaced by American Motorcyclist. In 1978, he was put in charge of the AMA’s government relations department.
In 1981, Youngblood was appointed AMA executive director. He led the organization until 1999. During his tenure, Youngblood focused on improving member communication, growing the AMA’s government relations efforts, and building stronger ties to the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme. For 25 years Youngblood was a delegate to the FIM, and he eventually became the deputy president, which was the second-highest rank in the organization.
Youngblood also helped establish the AMA Motorycle Hall of Fame. He was instrumental in forming the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation in the early 1980s to raise funds for the Hall of Fame Museum. The American Motorcycle Heritage Museum was opened in 1990 within the AMA’s old headquarters in Westerville, Ohio.
During Youngblood’s tenure the AMA’s headquarters was relocated to Pickerington, Ohio — which remains the AMA’s home today. The American Motorcycle Heritage Museum followed the AMA to Pickerington, assuming a new name: The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum.
Youngblood resigned from the AMA to focus on his interests in history and writing in 1999 and was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame later that year.
About the American Motorcyclist Association
Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. Besides offering members money-saving discounts on products and services, the AMA also publishes American Motorcyclist, a recently revitalized and monthly full-color magazine (and digital version of same) that covers current events and motorcycle history with brilliant photography and compelling writing. American Motorcyclist is also North America’s largest-circulation magazine. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.