Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
The General
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
3 on 3: The Best Advice

March 13, 2024 5:05pm | by: &

At Daytona, we snagged Max Anstie and Eli Tomac to ask them whether they would ever want to race the Daytona 500, what their pre-race pump up songs are, and what advice they would offer to up and coming amateur racers. Anstie provided a very thoughtful answer while Tomac was direct about sacrifices that need to be made. Hear both of their thoughts on all of these topics. Film/edit: Tom Journet ABOUT FLY RACING Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

