3 on 3: The Best Advice

At Daytona, we snagged Max Anstie and Eli Tomac to ask them whether they would ever want to race the Daytona 500, what their pre-race pump up songs are, and what advice they would offer to up and coming amateur racers. Anstie provided a very thoughtful answer while Tomac was direct about sacrifices that need to be made. Hear both of their thoughts on all of these topics. Film/edit: Tom Journet