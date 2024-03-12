Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Sweet Two-Stroke Rebuild Courtesy of Moose Racing

March 12, 2024 12:00pm | by:
You’ve probably heard of Moose Racing as a gear line and hard-parts provider, but what’s really interesting is when you start combing through the catalog at your local dealer, heck, you can almost rebuild the entire feel of a motorcycle. As an example, Moose has been showing off some bike builds, and one of them, dubbed Black Magic, gives you an idea of just how far you can go.

This bike started out as a 2022 KTM 250SX. Yes, that’s a two-stroke and it’s also a good choice if you’re looking for one, because KTM keeps developing and improving the two-stroke line. But, they went one step further with fuel injection in the newest motocross models starting in 2023. KTM’s enduro range received TPI fuel injection a few years earlier, but the motocross EFI is quite different. There are actually still a lot of engine builders who believe the carbureted bike, like this 2022, is still superior, as it offers peak power and that loveable two-stroke hit that is just like you remember it.

So, a 2022 KTM 250SX was sourced from World of Powersports in Peoria, Illinois. Yeah, as it was, this bike looked…can we say it looked okay? It was fine. It was good. Nothing special. It needed some love, though. So then came a build heavy on new Moose components including the new Ti Pegs and lots of carbon fiber. The bike was revealed at Parts Unlimited’s Louisville show, and the biggest surprise was how the whole character of the bike changed from someone’s old race bike to something completely different. Everyone loved the holographic graphics and the cohesiveness of the build. First up came a full replacement body kit in black ($205.95) which is a nice mesh with that cool orange KTM frame and X-Grip frame guards ($54.95). Then you’ll notice the FMF Factory Fatty pipe ($299.99) and a special pipe guard for that exhaust ($159.95) and a Powercore 2.1 shorty muffler ($229.99). There are new complete wheel assemblies shod with heavy-duty tubes and Michelin Starcross 6 mid-soft tires, and all of the controls, from the Flex handlebar in a CR Low bend ($95.95) along with the ARC clutch lever ($74.99) and forged brake lever ($78.95) and lock-on grips ($26.95) have been revamped. This bike even has a fresh new kickstarter! You name a bolt on part, this bike has it because Moose offers it. With 50 different new parts installed, Black Magic has basically taken an old bike and made it look better than when it was new. And you know it sounds awesome, too. Two-strokes always do!

  • 2022 KTM 250SX Before
    2022 KTM 250SX Before Moose Racing
  • 2022 KTM 250SX After
    2022 KTM 250SX After Moose Racing

This bike gives you an idea of how many goodies lurk inside the Moose Racing catalog. Go see your local dealer and have a look for yourself.

FIND A DEALER

  • Moose Racing
  • Moose Racing
