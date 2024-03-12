Sweet Two-Stroke Rebuild Courtesy of Moose Racing
You’ve probably heard of Moose Racing as a gear line and hard-parts provider, but what’s really interesting is when you start combing through the catalog at your local dealer, heck, you can almost rebuild the entire feel of a motorcycle. As an example, Moose has been showing off some bike builds, and one of them, dubbed Black Magic, gives you an idea of just how far you can go.
This bike started out as a 2022 KTM 250SX. Yes, that’s a two-stroke and it’s also a good choice if you’re looking for one, because KTM keeps developing and improving the two-stroke line. But, they went one step further with fuel injection in the newest motocross models starting in 2023. KTM’s enduro range received TPI fuel injection a few years earlier, but the motocross EFI is quite different. There are actually still a lot of engine builders who believe the carbureted bike, like this 2022, is still superior, as it offers peak power and that loveable two-stroke hit that is just like you remember it.
So, a 2022 KTM 250SX was sourced from World of Powersports in Peoria, Illinois. Yeah, as it was, this bike looked…can we say it looked okay? It was fine. It was good. Nothing special. It needed some love, though. So then came a build heavy on new Moose components including the new Ti Pegs and lots of carbon fiber. The bike was revealed at Parts Unlimited’s Louisville show, and the biggest surprise was how the whole character of the bike changed from someone’s old race bike to something completely different. Everyone loved the holographic graphics and the cohesiveness of the build. First up came a full replacement body kit in black ($205.95) which is a nice mesh with that cool orange KTM frame and X-Grip frame guards ($54.95). Then you’ll notice the FMF Factory Fatty pipe ($299.99) and a special pipe guard for that exhaust ($159.95) and a Powercore 2.1 shorty muffler ($229.99). There are new complete wheel assemblies shod with heavy-duty tubes and Michelin Starcross 6 mid-soft tires, and all of the controls, from the Flex handlebar in a CR Low bend ($95.95) along with the ARC clutch lever ($74.99) and forged brake lever ($78.95) and lock-on grips ($26.95) have been revamped. This bike even has a fresh new kickstarter! You name a bolt on part, this bike has it because Moose offers it. With 50 different new parts installed, Black Magic has basically taken an old bike and made it look better than when it was new. And you know it sounds awesome, too. Two-strokes always do!
This bike gives you an idea of how many goodies lurk inside the Moose Racing catalog. Go see your local dealer and have a look for yourself.