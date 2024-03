Our own Mitch Kendra and MX Sports’ Derek Garcia were at Daytona International Speedway for the 2024 Vintage Supercross to capture all the action, from the pit scene, to the starting gate chatter, to the motos, to the post-race celebrations. The vintage event included old school bikes, modern bikes, veterans in the warrior class, young kids on two-strokes, a women’s class, an open electric class, and more. When Mitch went to race the modern open classes, he handed off the camera to Derek Garcia. Check out some of their best photos. Follow Mitch on Twitter: @Mitch_Kendra.

View the full Vintage SX results from all classes.

Make sure to click the images to view them in full size!