When it comes to Monster Energy AMA Supercross, there are always certain riders who have speed but never seem to be able to stay off of the ground enough to land a good result. On the East Region, Pierce Brown and Jeremy Martin are two riders who come to mind when speed and bad luck are mentioned. This year though Pierce Brown has really turned his luck. He has been the picture of consistency with 5-5-5-4 results. Jeremy Martin on the other hand crashed out in Detroit, missed Arlington, placed 12th in Daytona, and finally executed a solid ride in Birmingham for fifth place. Even though both riders were able to stay up on a very tricky track, only one was content with his ride, while the other was left wanting more. Our Aaron Hansel caught up with both riders after the race to get their take and their expectations for the future.

Pierce Brown | 4th

A little better for you, you’ve gone 5-5-5, now 4. I can see from the expression on your face you’re not too pumped about it though.

It’s a little frustrating, 5-5-5-4 on the season. We’re third in points, so I can’t complain about that, but I feel like we’re so much better than what we’ve been showing. We just haven’t been up there on the start. I had another bad start in the main, I was fighting guys all night and ended up fourth. From where I came from, it’s not bad on a track like tonight, but I think we could’ve had a podium. I made a couple mistakes after I got onto Seth [Hammaker] and I just lost him, I lost the tow, and that was all she wrote. It is what it is, and we have next weekend. It’s a Triple Crown, and things are going to be hectic. We’ll see how it goes.

Up in the press box we were looking down at the track, and it looked basic. But it didn’t turn out that way. What was your take on tonight’s track?

It was a basic track. I think the rain we got yesterday was the best thing for us, in terms of making the track technical. Otherwise, it would have been a freeway. In the main tonight there were ruts everywhere, and it was a challenge to make it through every lap, just like it’s been at the last few rounds this year.

It’s been a rough year for that.

Yeah, it’s been a rough year! Daytona was hectic, the week before at Arlington too. It’s just been soft all year.