Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Birmingham Supercross Video Highlights & Results

March 11, 2024 11:35am | by:
Watch: Birmingham Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Birmingham Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the ninth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Tom Vialle (KTM) claimed his second consecutive 250SX main event win and also took over the 250SX East Region Championship points standings after Max Anstie’s Honda CRF250R expired early in the main event. Kawasaki teammates Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker finished second and third, respectively. 

Read: Haiden Deegan, Adam Cianciarulo Penalized at Birmingham Supercross

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his fourth main event win of the season as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Birmingham Supercross.

Birmingham Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #9: Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 9 – Birmingham

Weege Show: McAdoo Life Perspective and Privateer Life from Birmingham Supercross

Overall Results

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East

March 9, 2024
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:03.573 17 Laps 53.076 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:06.304 +2.731 53.461 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:07.379 +3.806 53.628 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:14.664 +11.091 53.746 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
5 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin 16:22.912 +19.339 53.943 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX

March 9, 2024
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:10.878 23 Laps 52.139 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:13.323 +2.445 52.149 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:25.352 +14.474 52.175 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:29.031 +18.153 52.368 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:31.466 +20.588 52.573 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 74
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 73
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 69
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 62
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 62
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 185
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 172
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 165
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 159
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 153
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now