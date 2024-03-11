Video highlights from the ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Birmingham Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the ninth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Tom Vialle (KTM) claimed his second consecutive 250SX main event win and also took over the 250SX East Region Championship points standings after Max Anstie’s Honda CRF250R expired early in the main event. Kawasaki teammates Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker finished second and third, respectively.

Read: Haiden Deegan, Adam Cianciarulo Penalized at Birmingham Supercross

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his fourth main event win of the season as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Birmingham Supercross.

Birmingham Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights