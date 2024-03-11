“Appreciate that, man,” Webb smiled back. “No, it's a challenge, right? You know, I said it earlier today, like, you know, if it wasn't for Jett so far this year, we, I'd have a lot more wins and a lot more podiums. So, it's nice to have everyone performing at a high level. There's a lot of guys, like Ken [Roczen] said, we're all, I feel like performing at our highest level right now. And it makes it the greatest riders in the world for sure right now. And that's what's great about our sport, you know, you're at the top when you are up here on the podium or winning. So, yeah, like I said, it hasn't been too much of a battle. He's led a lot of laps. But it's good to be in the fight. I mean, I saw what he did this [past] summer and in the SMX and so to just bridge that gap is really good. And like I said, I feel like for me it's been one of my best years yet. And so, we just keep digging and a lot of respect, him and his family has always been great for me. And, so yeah, it's cool to race the best guys in the world.”

Jett had a run in and some words with Jason Anderson earlier this season in San Diego, California. In the heat race in Alabama, Webb even ran into the rookie, but they shared nothing but respect, kind words, and laughs after, even as the title fight begins to narrow. Could it eventually come down to only these two? There is still a lot of racing to go for the guy with the lead and the guy who is always in the fight until the end. They respect each other for it.