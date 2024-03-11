Main image by Husqvarna Images.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season kicked off over the weekend with the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina at the Patagonia Race Track. On Saturday, Husqvarna’s Lucas Coenen (MX2) and Honda’s Tim Gajser (MXGP) claimed their respective qualifying race wins, which, remember, give out points to the top ten finishes as of the start of the 2023 season. So Coenen and Gajser entered the points-paying motos on Sunday each with ten points already (and red plates), while second-place finishers Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna in MX2) and Romain Febvre (Kawasaki in MXGP) entered with nine points each, and so on through the top ten in both classes. Jorge Prado, the 2023 FIM Motocross World Champion, finished fourth in the MXGP qualifying race, and 2023 MX2 Champion Andrea Adamo finished third in the MX2 qualifying race.

On Sunday, Kay De Wolf would claim the second moto win, so his 2-1 finishes gave him the overall win. Another big storyline is Triumph Racing making their debut in the series. While Mikkal Haarup had a big crash in the qualifying race that resulted in 19th, the #11 rode home a fifth in moto one on Sunday, then grabbed the holeshot in the second moto and led for a little bit and battled to the checkered flag. Haarup would end up in second place and his 5-2 finishes gave him third overall, an impressive debut for the brand.

In the premier class, Prado struck first with the race win over Febvre and Pauls Jonass. In moto two, Gajser rebounded from his mistakes in the first race to claim the race win over Prado and Febvre. Prado’s 1-2 gave him the overall win over Febvre’s 2-3 and Gajser’s 5-1. Jeffrey Herlings finished 8-7 in his first race since the ’23 MXGP of The Netherlands in late August 2023.

Prado (54 points) leaves with the MXGP points lead by three points over Febvre (51 points) and Gajser (51 points).

Remember, Prado spent his preseason racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross in all of January, finishing 13-7-11-12 in his four 450SX main events. He even picked up a heat race win! Word is the Spaniard is already locked into a deal to come to the U.S. full-time in 2025. How will his title defense season go?

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Jorge Prado And Kay De Wolf Take Hard Fought Victories In Patagonia Argentina

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA (Patagonia-Argentina) – After the teasing tasters of Saturday’s RAM Qualifying Races, the YPF INFINIA MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina served up the main course of the Grand Prix races to really get the 2024 MXGP World Championship underway in style. The beautiful but brutal Villa La Angostura circuit has a unique surface that requires maximum concentration, and its unpredictable nature helped to make the opening round of the season a particularly dramatic one.

Ultimately, it saw victory in MXGP for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing talisman and reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado, who will re-attach the red plates that were put briefly into the container after finishing 4th in Saturday's RAM Qualifying Race.

The MX2 class provided some brilliant racing throughout the weekend, with all three races seeing changes in the top three right up to the very last few corners! With sheer determination to never stop charging, the overall win went to Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf, who also takes the red plate from his teammate Lucas Coenen, who had a rollercoaster of a day after going in as Championship leader.

MXGP

Whilst running a white background on his number plate for the first time since the very beginning of last year, Jorge Prado put his number 1 machine into the lead immediately with a trademark FOX Holeshot in race one, and even though the Monster Energy Yamaha of Maxime Renaux sneaked past into turn two, with Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre following him through, the Champion was having none of it and by the end of the first section of big jumps he was back in control!

Even with all the pre-race talk of the six World Champions in the field, it was still amazing to see them all fill the top six at the start of the opening event! RAM Qualifying Race winner Tim Gajser had an eventful first few laps for Team HRC, and battled with the Standing Construct Honda of Pauls Jonass, who was right on the pace all weekend. After passing the Latvian, Tim suddenly slid sideways in a corner and lost the position, before tipping over in the very next corner and dropping from 5th to 13th!

The sole representative for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings, didn’t enjoy the boost in position for long as he fell at the exact same spot as Gajser a few laps later! He would recover to finish 8th at the flag. Nearly halfway through, Febvre made a move to demote his countryman Renaux from 2nd, but couldn’t make any dent into Prado’s lead. Gajser battled back to 5th, nearly catching Renaux on the last lap, with Jonass 3rd behind Febvre and the winner Prado.