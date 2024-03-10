Watch: MXGP Season Opener Highlights And Results

The opening round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) featured plenty of action with a #deepfield in both the MXGP and MX2 classes. Check out highlights from both classes at the YPF INFINIA MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina.

After Tim Gajser and Lucas Coenen won Saturday's Ram Qualifying races (which do pay a small bit of championship points), the regular two-moto GP format began on Sunday. Crashes played a big part in the results, as some of the fastest riders all saw shots at overall victories reduced due to spills. Ultimately, MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado got his season started right with a dominant first moto and steady second moto to win the overall in his class. Gajser crashed early in the first moto (as did fellow multi-time champion Jeffrey Herlings) but came back to win the second moto, and Romain Febvre was solid in both motos to take second overall.

Simon Laengenfelder grabbed the first moto win, while Kay De Wolf rallied for second. Then De Wolf won moto two to grab the overall. Triumph marked its entry into the class with strong starts and a podium by Mikkel Haarup. Coenen had speed again but crashed out of moto one off the start, then crashed again while battling for the lead in moto two.