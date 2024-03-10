Coty Schock Breaks Collarbone in Haiden Deegan Incident

Coty Schock's strong start to the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season in 250SX East appears to be over. The last-turn, last-ditch pass (with contact) from Haiden Deegan not only bumped Schock off the track, but also did in his collarbone, which was already slightly injured after a crash in Daytona. Schock is now scheduled for surgery, which will likely end his supercross season. Plus, he's currently riding on a supercross-only deal with the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team.

Coty had a great evening going after he captured his first-ever heat race win via a strong ride. Schock was also just four points off of the series lead coming into the race. But things changed late.

Said tonight's ClubMX press release:

Coty gets his first heat race win of his career! You can tell from his attitude and demeanor at the track, he is on a roll this season. The team does not pressure him for results, but we all know what he is capable of and the rest of the world is finally catching up. He got the holeshot in his heat race and led every lap on his way to the coveted checkered flag. Nearing the halfway point of the Eastern Regional Series, he is tied for fourth in overall points. With a little luck, his consistency and mature riding style can keep him up there, especially going into the east/west shootouts where anything can and will happen. But then ...

with 50 yards left to go in the main event, ready to cross the line in seventh place, the #38 made an aggressive pass and knocked Coty off the track. The awkward landing unfortunately broke his collarbone. He was officially scored in eighth place and the evening went from being amazing to rock-bottom. After the incident Coty said: “I knew he was there and even knew that he would try to make an aggressive pass. There was plenty of room and really no need to blast a fellow Yamaha rider off the track. I just wasn’t expecting that for seventh place. A wise man told me, 18-year-olds will do what 18- year-olds will do. I chalk it up to a racing incident and I will learn from it and move on.

The team spent Saturday night making arrangements to get Coty scheduled for surgery this week. At this point there is no scheduled date for his return to racing and what was an amazing story is unfortunately on the shelf for now. This is the rollercoaster we call Supercross, enjoy the ride.