Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
News
Live Now
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Live Now
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Last Chance Qualifier Results
  1. John Short
  2. Fredrik Noren
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Nicolas Rolando
  2. Josh Gilbert
  3. Fabio Aparecido Dos Santos
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mikkel Haarup
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Juan Abadia
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Tim Gajser (MXGP) & Lucas Coenen (MX2) Claim Opening Qualifying Races of 2024

March 9, 2024 7:30pm | by:
Tim Gajser (MXGP) & Lucas Coenen (MX2) Claim Opening Qualifying Races of 2024

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Tim Gajser And Lucas Coenen Take The Two Red Plates After Intense Ram Qualifying Races In Argentina

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA (Argentina) – The much-anticipated 2024 MXGP World Championship burst into life at the incredible Villa La Angostura circuit for the YPF Infinia MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina.  Five-time World Champion and the most successful rider ever at this circuit, Team HRC spearhead Tim Gajser, took a commanding gate-to-flag victory in the MXGP RAM Qualifying Race, after Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing pilot Lucas Coenen emerged from a thrilling battle to win in MX2.

With sporadic rain showers sprinkling the track to add to the loose and slippery nature of the surface, the MX2 riders hit the track first in free practice, and there was a surprise for many as Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing rookie Marc-Antoine Rossi topped the timesheets at the end of the session!  He was demoted to third in the Time Practice session, that decided the gate pick for the RAM Qualifying Race, by the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing pairing of Lucas Coenen and Kay De Wolf.

In MXGP’s early running it was Kawasaki Racing Team rider Romain Febvre who was fastest in both practice sessions, instantly displaying his adoration for this circuit, which was answered by the packed hillsides of fans who cheered wildly as he hit the track first in the session.

MXGP

The RAM Qualifying Race in MXGP saw a fighting holeshot from Tim Gajser who fought back Febvre and a spirited challenge from Standing Construct Honda’s Pauls Jonass, who had finished second-fastest to the Frenchman in the Time Practice session. In the mid-pack, however, there was a first-corner collision between last year’s winner Ruben Fernandez and Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Racing rookie Jago Geerts, which also collected the JK Yamaha of Isak Gifting!  Gifting is good to race tomorrow, while Fernandez is waiting on a medical check-up before making a decision. Geerts re-started but crashed again three laps later, and will sadly be unable to ride tomorrow. 

The same is unfortunately true of the unfortunate Brent Van Doninck, who crashed his JM Racing Honda in the second corner. We wish them both all the best for a speedy recovery.

Ivo Monticelli, on his return to full-time MXGP racing, started in the top five for MRT Racing Team Beta, but had to yield to passes from Geerts’ teammate Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Racing's Maxime Renaux, who came under pressure from the #1 plate holder, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado! The Champion took advantage of a slight mistake from Renaux to make a forceful move into 4th place! Further back, Monticelli nearly collided with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Jeffrey Herlings over the finish line jump, giving the Dutchman extra motivation to move into 6th on the very next corner. 

Febvre’s new teammate at Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeremy Seewer made a late move past Monticelli to claim 7th, but it was Gajser all the way as he celebrated his first ever points-paying RAM Qualifying Race win ahead of Febvre and Jonass.

Tim Gajser: “It went good! Actually I was struggling a bit in Time Practice as the track was tough and I didn’t race here last year too, so I guess that is also why in the beginning I had some issues. But in the race today, I got a good start and started up front. I made a little gap and then controlled the race. I was really enjoying it a lot. The first RAM Qualifying Race win of the season and hopefully the first of many more to come. It’s good to start like that but tomorrow is a big day with many points on the table so it will be important to stay calm and get two good starts.”

  • Romain Febvre
    Romain Febvre MXGP
  • Pauls Jonass
    Pauls Jonass MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MXGP Qualifying Race

Live Now
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen, Argentina Argentina
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 24:43.663 0.000 Slovenia Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 24:50.152 6.489 France Kawasaki
3 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 24:51.461 7.798 Latvia Honda
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 24:59.120 15.457 Spain GasGas
5 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 25:02.045 18.382 France Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
10Tim Gajser Slovenia 10
9Romain Febvre France 9
7Pauls Jonass Latvia 8
3Jorge Prado Spain 7
2Maxime Renaux France 6
Full Standings

MX2

The MX2 RAM Qualifying Race saw a stunning fight between many of the leading pre-race favourites, but it started with a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-2 as reigning Champion Andrea Adamo and Sacha Coenen fired around the first corner just ahead of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing rookie Marc-Antoine Rossi.

Monster Energy Triumph Racing, in their first World Championship points-paying race, had seen Mikkel Haarup get 5th fastest in Time Practice, and he was moving up the order until a crash in the wave section, and a further one around the second corner, dropped him to 19th at the finish.

The two Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Kay De Wolf and Lucas Coenen had given themselves a tough job with poor starts, but both came flying through the pack, De Wolf catching and banging bars with Adamo, who was riding superbly to keep them at bay.  L.Coenen would not be denied however, and in a thrilling move took 2nd from his teammate through a section of jumps, the two flying together in unison!

He finally made his move to take the lead from Adamo with less than two laps remaining, and De Wolf pounced on the Champion as well to grab 2nd! It got close again between the two men in white, but in the end it was Coenen who took his 3rd career RAM Qualifying Race Win to claim the Championship leader’s red plate for the first time in his young career! Adamo had to settle for 3rd ahead of Simon Laengenfelder and Thibault Benistant.

Lucas Coenen: “The red plate?! I better not start thinking about it because otherwise I would think too much. It was really good, although I messed up my start which was not great but after that I just kept going, I passed, and passed many riders,  and then I managed to pass Kay (de Wolf) at the end. Overall it was good race,  I stayed calm and passed the rider in front of me one by one and won the race. But tomorrow is another day!”

  • Lucas Coenen
    Lucas Coenen MXGP
  • Kay de Wolf
    Kay de Wolf MXGP
  • Andrea Adamo
    Andrea Adamo MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MX2 Qualifying Race

Live Now
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen, Argentina Argentina
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 24:46.567 0.000 Belgium Husqvarna
2 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf 24:48.001 1.434 Netherlands Husqvarna
3 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 24:54.262 7.695 Italy KTM
4 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder 24:56.030 9.463 Germany GasGas
5 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant 24:57.189 10.622 France Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 10
9Kay De Wolf Netherlands 9
8Andrea Adamo Italy 8
6Simon Laengenfelder Germany 7
7Thibault Benistant France 6
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now