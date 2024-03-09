Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Live Now
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: Birmingham

10 Things To Watch Birmingham

March 9, 2024 6:00am
by:

New Venue, Who Dis?

This weekend Monster Energy AMA Supercross will roll into Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, for the first time ever. It’s a football and soccer stadium, and we know what it looks like on the track map, so there likely won’t be any big surprises. But still, you never know how a stadium will race ahead of time, and we also have no idea what the dirt is like and how it will form up. It’s going to be interesting watching the teams and riders come up with solutions in real time. -Aaron Hansel

250SX East Points

The situation in the 250SX East Region Class is nuts right now. The top seven riders are separated by less than ten points! Max Anstie holds the points lead, but only by a single point ahead of Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown, who are tied for second. Behind them, Tom Vialle and Haiden Deegan are tied for fourth (with Coty Schock just a single point behind them), and both are just three points behind Anstie. With the points this tight, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll be leading the pack after Birmingham. -Hansel

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 52
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 51
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 51
4Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 49
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 49
Full Standings

Consistency

With all the craziness going on in the 250SX east championship, there’s one rider who’s been remarkably consistent—Pierce Brown. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider has been fifth at every round so far! As good as that is, finishing off the podium usually isn’t a recipe for being in the title fight, but when you look at inconsistency surrounding Brown, it’s a different story and, as mentioned above, Brown is tied for second in the points. If Brown has a good showing in Birmingham he could easily be the series’ newest leader. -Hansel

Pierce Brown
Pierce Brown Align Media

Back it Up

Tom Vialle, who  started the season out by finishing 18th, has had two very good races since then. He was third in Arlington, and raced his way to his first supercross win in Daytona. You could make the argument that the former two-time MX2 FIM World Champion was aided by the conditions, and there’s probably some truth to that. But this is also his second season in supercross, so it makes sense that he’s getting better. Can he back up his win in Daytona with another one in Birmingham? -Hansel

Rubber Side Down

Jeremy Martin will no doubt tell himself that, or something similar, multiple times this weekend. The former two-time 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion has had a rough go of it with crashes lately, and 2024 has been no different. He crashed out of Detroit and later missed out on Arlington as a result of that crash, then crashed again in Daytona, where he wound up 12th. Martin is a better rider than that, and if he keeps it upright, he’ll prove it in Birmingham. -Hansel

Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Go Time

The good news for Eli Tomac is, he was on the podium again in Daytona. The bad news is, the only guy who beat him is the points leader, Jett Lawrence. Tomac now trails Lawrence by 16 points, and has yet to win a race in 2024. With the season just about half gone, it’s go-time for Tomac. He needs to start putting together some wins, because Lawrence isn’t done winning in 2024. -Hansel

Cooper Rising

Justin Cooper has been quietly pretty good in 2024, but in Daytona he made a little noise on his way to sixth, his best finish of the season, by leading some laps in his heat race. He’s also been throwing down some startlingly fast laps during qualifying at times. Will Cooper improve and score yet another career high this weekend? -Hansel

Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper Align Media

Stop The Train

Now that Jett Lawrence has three wins and a ten-point lead in the series, he seems to be finding his groove in 450SX. Which has to be scary for everyone else. With every win he just gains more experience and confidence, so if anyone else is going to mount a charge for this title, they had better do it now. -Sarah Whitmore

Read: Why Birmingham Supercross is a Pivotal Point in the Season

On A Roll

Malcolm Stewart did not start the year off strong but has finished inside of the top ten at the last three rounds going 8-9-7. Can he keep the ball rolling and break into the top five in Birmingham? -Whitmore

He’s Back

The 2023 450SX Rookie of the Year, Colt Nichols injured his shoulder just before he was set to debut the Liqui Moly Beta Racing machine at A1. The team had John Short ride his bike for the first few rounds, and his teammate Benny Bloss got a top ten in Daytona. Look for Nichols to return to the gate this weekend. -Whitmore

