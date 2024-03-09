New Venue, Who Dis?

This weekend Monster Energy AMA Supercross will roll into Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, for the first time ever. It’s a football and soccer stadium, and we know what it looks like on the track map, so there likely won’t be any big surprises. But still, you never know how a stadium will race ahead of time, and we also have no idea what the dirt is like and how it will form up. It’s going to be interesting watching the teams and riders come up with solutions in real time. -Aaron Hansel

250SX East Points

The situation in the 250SX East Region Class is nuts right now. The top seven riders are separated by less than ten points! Max Anstie holds the points lead, but only by a single point ahead of Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown, who are tied for second. Behind them, Tom Vialle and Haiden Deegan are tied for fourth (with Coty Schock just a single point behind them), and both are just three points behind Anstie. With the points this tight, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll be leading the pack after Birmingham. -Hansel