Morning Report
It's Saturday morning here in Birmingham, and we're on the brink of what could play out to be a crucial round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, in both the 250SX and 450SX Championships. Jett Lawrence, who holds a ten-point lead over Cooper Webb in second on the heels of a strong victory in Daytona, seems like he might be getting a handle on some of the small mistakes that’ve held him back here and there so far this season. Defending champion, Chase Sexton is thirteen points back, while Eli Tomac, who has yet to win a race this season, is sixteen back of Lawrence. The points are tight enough that every point is still extremely important, but Lawrence’s lead is big enough at this point in the season that his competition cannot afford to let him start stretching it out. If Lawrence starts gapping them in the second half of the season, it’s going to become exponentially more difficult to reel him back in as the season progresses.
In 250SX action the points are even tighter. Max Anstie leads Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown, who are tied for second, by a single point. Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle, tied for fourth, are just three points back, while Coty Schock, who is racing with a cracked collarbone, is just four points back of Anstie. Every point always matters, but in tonight’s case, it could mean the difference between having the red plate and not even being in the top three!
Speaking of Schock and his cracked collarbone, the injury bug bit a few additional riders last week. Hunter Lawrence is out with a shoulder injury, sustained in Daytona, and so is Dean Wilson, due to a scapula injury. On the plus side, Colt Nichols will race for the first time in 2024 after recovering from a rotator cuff injury. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out for tonight’s race, check out our Injury Report.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|52
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|51
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|51
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|49
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|49
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|150
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|147
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|144
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|133
The Track
The weather in Birmingham leading into Saturday has been, in a word, wet. There were even flood warnings issued to parts of the state, and the rain fell steadily all day yesterday. Yet somehow the track crew was able to keep most of the track dry! Yes, the lower parts of the track are definitely muddy, and there is standing water between the jumps in places. But, that will dry out with use, and the majority of the racing surface is quite dry. Parts of it are pretty spongey and will break down quickly, but if the rain stays away, which it’s forecasted to do, tonight’s track should be in great shape. In other words, we’re not in for another mudder!
The dirt consists of mostly red clay, and we’re going to see some major ruts build up. There are some rocks mixed in here and there. There are two rhythm lanes—one runs the entire length of the stadium, while the other is a little shorter. The start straight runs the entire length of the stadium, and terminates into flat, lefthand 180-degree turn that then goes into the shorter rhythm lane. Noticeably absent are whoops, although in their place is a roller section after the turn following the finish line jump. The first practice of the day is set to begin shortly, so soon we’ll get an idea of just how this track might shape up for tonight.
250SX C Group - First Qualifying Session
Free practice was cut in an effort to avoid any unnecessary wear on a soft track, so the first group of the day jumped right into qualifying, and right into breaking the track in. And, as expected, there was a lot of sliding around out there and deep ruts started to form immediately. But even so, the rhythm lanes and jumps were doable. The track is shockingly good, even this early. Hunter Cross was fastest in those one by a mile with a 1:05.364. The next closest rider was Charles Tolleson with a 1:07.999.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Cross
|10:18.670
|--
|1:05.364
|Discover Bay, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Charles Tolleson
|10:40.430
|+2.635
|1:07.999
|Crosby, TX
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Mitchell Zaremba
|3:02.186
|+2.823
|1:08.187
|Avon, OH
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Logan Boye
|11:18.063
|+3.012
|1:08.376
|Cape Coral, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|David Pulley Jr
|11:04.664
|+3.476
|1:08.840
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
250SX B Group - First Qualifying Session
The standing water between the jumps, for the most part, was gone by the time the 250SX B group rolled out for their first qualifier, but the ruts in the rhythm lanes were starting to present a challenge to the guys looking for fast combos. It’s still muddy enough out there that you can tell which riders have mud experience and which ones don’t. Bryce Shelly, Hardy Munoz, and Jack Rogers definitely seemed like they were in the former group, as they were the only riders to drop down into the 1:01 range for most of the session. But then Brock Papi snuck in a heater at the very end to take second-fastest behind Shelly, whose 1:01.402 was fastest of the session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Bryce Shelly
|10:33.490
|--
|1:01.402
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Brock Papi
|10:16.898
|+0.226
|1:01.628
|Venetia, PA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Hardy Munoz
|11:01.602
|+0.311
|1:01.713
|Temuco, Chile
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jack Rogers
|10:22.965
|+0.473
|1:01.875
|Brookeville, MD
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jorgen Talviku
|10:20.799
|+0.689
|1:02.091
|Estonia
|KTM 250 SX-F
250SX A Group - First Qualifying Session
Preston Boespflug was fastest to start things off in this one, but as the riders started figuring out the track the times started dropping quickly. Nick Romano was first to displace Boespflug, then Haiden Deegan quickly moved to the top. Several riders, including Cameron McAdoo, spent time at the top, but it was Seth Hammaker who would reign supreme with a 56.522. Haiden Deegan was second-fastest until the very end, but Max Anstie threw down a fast one on his las lap to take second with a 57.342.
The lines are starting to come around in the rhythm lanes. Deegan was the first rider we saw to go 4-2 to exit the shorter rhythm lane, but other riders quickly followed, and so far, that’s the preferred line. In the opposite rhythm lane, the fast combo, for now, is a 2-2-3-2-2. The 180-degree turn before that rhythm is still pretty wet, however, and riders are avoiding the inside, which contains a big puddle. Depending on how that turn shapes up, this combo could change. These times will likely be a little faster in the second set of qualifiers after some track maintenance.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|11:20.503
|--
|56.522
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Max Anstie
|10:53.236
|+0.820
|57.342
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|11:02.972
|+1.571
|58.093
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Tom Vialle
|11:08.041
|+1.687
|58.209
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|10:23.137
|+1.871
|58.393
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X