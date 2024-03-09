Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Birmingham

Race Day Feed Birmingham

March 9, 2024 12:15pm
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's Saturday morning here in Birmingham, and we're on the brink of what could play out to be a crucial round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, in both the 250SX and 450SX Championships. Jett Lawrence, who holds a ten-point lead over Cooper Webb in second on the heels of a strong victory in Daytona, seems like he might be getting a handle on some of the small mistakes that’ve held him back here and there so far this season. Defending champion, Chase Sexton is thirteen points back, while Eli Tomac, who has yet to win a race this season, is sixteen back of Lawrence. The points are tight enough that every point is still extremely important, but Lawrence’s lead is big enough at this point in the season that his competition cannot afford to let him start stretching it out. If Lawrence starts gapping them in the second half of the season, it’s going to become exponentially more difficult to reel him back in as the season progresses.

Fortunately the weather today looks nothing like it did yesterday!
Fortunately the weather today looks nothing like it did yesterday! Align Media

In 250SX action the points are even tighter. Max Anstie leads Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown, who are tied for second, by a single point. Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle, tied for fourth, are just three points back, while Coty Schock, who is racing with a cracked collarbone, is just four points back of Anstie. Every point always matters, but in tonight’s case, it could mean the difference between  having the red plate and not even being in the top three!

Speaking of Schock and his cracked collarbone, the injury bug bit a few additional riders last week. Hunter Lawrence is out with a shoulder injury, sustained in Daytona, and so is Dean Wilson, due to a scapula injury. On the plus side, Colt Nichols will race for the first time in 2024 after recovering from a rotator cuff injury. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out for tonight’s race, check out our Injury Report.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 52
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 51
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 51
4Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 49
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 49
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 160
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 150
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 147
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 144
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 133
Full Standings

The Track

The weather in Birmingham leading into Saturday has been, in a word, wet. There were even flood warnings issued to parts of the state, and the rain fell steadily all day yesterday. Yet somehow the track crew was able to keep most of the track dry! Yes, the lower parts of the track are definitely muddy, and there is standing water between the jumps in places. But, that will dry out with use, and the majority of the racing surface is quite dry. Parts of it are pretty spongey and will break down quickly, but if the rain stays away, which it’s forecasted to do, tonight’s track should be in great shape. In other words, we’re not in for another mudder!

The track is in much better shape now than it was yesterday!
The track is in much better shape now than it was yesterday! Align Media

The dirt consists of mostly red clay, and we’re going to see some major ruts build up. There are some rocks mixed in here and there. There are two rhythm lanes—one runs the entire length of the stadium, while the other is a little shorter. The start straight runs the entire length of the stadium, and terminates into flat, lefthand 180-degree turn that then goes into the shorter rhythm lane. Noticeably absent are whoops, although in their place is a roller section after the turn following the finish line jump. The first practice of the day is set to begin shortly, so soon we’ll get an idea of just how this track might shape up for tonight.

Fortunately for the teams and riders, the pits are inside this weekend.
Fortunately for the teams and riders, the pits are inside this weekend. Align Media
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

250SX C Group - First Qualifying Session

Free practice was cut in an effort to avoid any unnecessary wear on a soft track, so the first group of the day jumped right into qualifying, and right into breaking the track in. And, as expected, there was a lot of sliding around out there and deep ruts started to form immediately. But even so, the rhythm lanes and jumps were doable. The track is shockingly good, even this early. Hunter Cross was fastest in those one by a mile with a 1:05.364. The next closest rider was Charles Tolleson with a 1:07.999.

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Cross Hunter Cross 10:18.670 -- 1:05.364 Discover Bay, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Charles Tolleson Charles Tolleson 10:40.430 +2.635 1:07.999 Crosby, TX United States GasGas MC 250F
3 Mitchell Zaremba Mitchell Zaremba 3:02.186 +2.823 1:08.187 Avon, OH United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Logan Boye Logan Boye 11:18.063 +3.012 1:08.376 Cape Coral, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
5 David Pulley Jr David Pulley Jr 11:04.664 +3.476 1:08.840 Lake Elsinore, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

250SX B Group - First Qualifying Session

The standing water between the jumps, for the most part, was gone by the time the 250SX B group rolled out for their first qualifier, but the ruts in the rhythm lanes were starting to present a challenge to the guys looking for fast combos. It’s still muddy enough out there that you can tell which riders have mud experience and which ones don’t. Bryce Shelly, Hardy Munoz, and Jack Rogers definitely seemed like they were in the former group, as they were the only riders to drop down into the 1:01 range for most of the session. But then Brock Papi snuck in a heater at the very end to take second-fastest behind Shelly, whose 1:01.402 was fastest of the session.

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Bryce Shelly Bryce Shelly 10:33.490 -- 1:01.402 Telford, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Brock Papi Brock Papi 10:16.898 +0.226 1:01.628 Venetia, PA United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Hardy Munoz Hardy Munoz 11:01.602 +0.311 1:01.713 Temuco, Chile Chile Kawasaki KX250
4 Jack Rogers Jack Rogers 10:22.965 +0.473 1:01.875 Brookeville, MD United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Jorgen Talviku Jorgen Talviku 10:20.799 +0.689 1:02.091 Estonia Estonia KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

250SX A Group - First Qualifying Session

Preston Boespflug was fastest to start things off in this one, but as the riders started figuring out the track the times started dropping quickly. Nick Romano was first to displace Boespflug, then Haiden Deegan quickly moved to the top. Several riders, including Cameron McAdoo, spent time at the top, but it was Seth Hammaker who would reign supreme with a 56.522. Haiden Deegan was second-fastest until the very end, but Max Anstie threw down a fast one on his las lap to take second with a 57.342.

The lines are starting to come around in the rhythm lanes. Deegan was the first rider we saw to go 4-2 to exit the shorter rhythm lane, but other riders quickly followed, and so far, that’s the preferred line. In the opposite rhythm lane, the fast combo, for now, is a 2-2-3-2-2. The 180-degree turn before that rhythm is still pretty wet, however, and riders are avoiding the inside, which contains a big puddle. Depending on how that turn shapes up, this combo could change. These times will likely be a little faster in the second set of qualifiers after some track maintenance.

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 11:20.503 -- 56.522 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Max Anstie Max Anstie 10:53.236 +0.820 57.342 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 11:02.972 +1.571 58.093 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 11:08.041 +1.687 58.209 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
5 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 10:23.137 +1.871 58.393 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results
